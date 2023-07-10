Entertainment
Kevin Spacey trial: Aspiring actor ‘woke up to find a Hollywood star performing a sex act on him’, court hears | Ents & Arts News
An aspiring actor was left ‘massively shocked’ when he woke up to find Kevin Spacey performing a sex act on him after being invited to the Hollywood star’s London apartment, a court has heard .
The man – the last of four plaintiffs to give evidence against the Oscar-winning double at a trial at Southwark Crown Court in London – became emotional as he recalled the alleged offense during a police interview played to jurors.
He told the policeman that he had written to Space asking for mentorship and was “flabbergasted” to get a call from the star a few weeks later suggesting they meet later that evening.
He had been told that the American Beauty actor liked “straight young men” but did not know at this point that he “was a predator”, the court heard.
Learn more: The latest court developments
When interviewed by police, the man – who cannot be named for legal reasons – said the Hollywood star made him feel “strangely special” by asking him to meet for a beer. The alleged victim was “flabbergasted” and did not question his intentions, the court heard.
Spacey, 63, denies all allegations against him.
Giving details of the night of the alleged sex offence, the complainant said he met Spacey in London around 11pm and they walked for around 10 minutes before the actor invited him to his flat .
The man told the officer he drank a few beers and smoked part of a joint with Spacey. At one point, the House Of Cards star went to hug the man as they sat on the living room sofa, then rubbed her face against the plaintiff’s crotch, jurors heard.
The alleged victim said he remembered looking at the ‘bald patch’ on the back of Spacey’s head and thinking what was happening was ‘one of the weirdest times in my life. life” – and something he would “never forget”.
The alleged victim “collapsed”
The man told police he was “very nervous” and felt “vulnerable” during the alleged incident, but has not left at this stage.
He questioned his own behavior, if he was a ‘d***head’ and if that was just how some people behaved in the ‘theater world’, jurors heard about his interview with the police.
He also didn’t want to “annoy” Spacey, the court heard.
“You just don’t want to annoy someone who is so powerful in the business you’re trying to break into,” the man told the officer. “The social influence he had was huge.”
After about an hour at the apartment, things started to get ‘confusing’ and he ‘collapsed’, the man told the officer, saying it was ‘unusual’ – although he added that he didn’t want to “insinuate” why it happened.
When he woke up a few hours later, Spacey was kneeling on the ground, performing a sex act on him, it was alleged.
“Going to sleep is not something I would normally do – it’s unusual in my behavior just to fall over,” the complainant told the officer.
“I remember four to five hours later I woke up – my belt was still together but my button and zip were down and he just played [a sex act] on me.”
Spacey “incredibly dismissive”
The alleged victim said she said “no” to Spacey and “pushed him away”.
“My belt was still fastened but the rest was undone,” he told the officer about his pants. He was “massively in shock”, the court heard.
The man told police that Spacey then said it was better for him to leave and told him not to tell anyone.
Having become emotional during his interview with police, the man said he did not know how long the alleged sexual offense lasted or if “something happened” while he slept.
Spacey was “incredibly dismissive” afterwards, he added.
The complainant said he “completely buried” the alleged incident afterwards. Asked by the officer if he had thought of reporting it to the police before finally doing so, he said he feared it had affected his acting career and he might have been ‘slammed’ by a Spacey “hotshot” lawyer.
“It’s David and Goliath,” he told the policeman.
The man added that while ‘your gut tells you’ that you are not ‘unique’, that there might be others, he didn’t have the ‘confidence’ to come forward.
The alleged victim said he finally found the confidence to report the incident when allegations were first made about now-disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017.
“Nothing consensual happened”
Cross-examined by Spacey’s attorney, Patrick Gibbs, in court, the plaintiff answered questions from behind a screen.
Asked about the phone calls on the night of the alleged sex offence, the man agreed that a phone call shortly after 6pm was the first time Spacey called him, while a second around 11.16pm was the star which rang when they met.
He denies another call after midnight, lasting 19 seconds, Spacey called him after he left the flat – before his account of how long he had been there overnight.
Mr Gibbs explained to the alleged victim that he ‘got on and went’ without any proper explanation after ‘intimate contact’ between the two.
The man denied this. “Nothing consensual happened,” he said in court.
Spacey pleaded not guilty in July 2022 to four counts of sexual assault and one of inciting a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
In January this year he pleaded not guilty to seven other counts – three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of inciting a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.
The trial continues.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/kevin-spacey-trial-aspiring-actor-woke-to-find-hollywood-star-performing-sex-act-on-him-court-hears-12918515
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Allisen Corpuz wins US Women’s Open for her first LPGA title
- Kevin Spacey trial: Aspiring actor ‘woke up to find a Hollywood star performing a sex act on him’, court hears | Ents & Arts News
- Stock market today: Asian stocks are mixed on signs of slowing growth in the US and China
- ‘Happier and healthier’: New fish transport technology emphasizes spontaneous movement
- Overnight closures for road realignment scheme
- Pakistan: Imran Khan’s bail extended in three cases
- Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis start eyeing Super Tuesday states
- President Joko Widodo asks Minister of Agriculture to boost rice production
- Creating waves in the Bollywood industry
- Never have I had a more special moment in my cricket career, says Gavaskar of a 1983 World Cup win
- Dua Lipa Barely Naked in See-Through Dress at Barbie Los Angeles Premiere
- Google is currently testing a new GBoard feature that can restore deleted text: report