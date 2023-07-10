Kevin Spacey trial: Aspiring actor ‘woke up to find a Hollywood star performing a sex act on him’, court hears | Ents & Arts News

An aspiring actor was left ‘massively shocked’ when he woke up to find Kevin Spacey performing a sex act on him after being invited to the Hollywood star’s London apartment, a court has heard .

The man – the last of four plaintiffs to give evidence against the Oscar-winning double at a trial at Southwark Crown Court in London – became emotional as he recalled the alleged offense during a police interview played to jurors.

He told the policeman that he had written to Space asking for mentorship and was “flabbergasted” to get a call from the star a few weeks later suggesting they meet later that evening.

He had been told that the American Beauty actor liked “straight young men” but did not know at this point that he “was a predator”, the court heard.

A sketch of Spacey's court in the dock. Photo: PA/Elizabeth Cook





When interviewed by police, the man – who cannot be named for legal reasons – said the Hollywood star made him feel “strangely special” by asking him to meet for a beer. The alleged victim was “flabbergasted” and did not question his intentions, the court heard.

Spacey, 63, denies all allegations against him.

Giving details of the night of the alleged sex offence, the complainant said he met Spacey in London around 11pm and they walked for around 10 minutes before the actor invited him to his flat .

The man told the officer he drank a few beers and smoked part of a joint with Spacey. At one point, the House Of Cards star went to hug the man as they sat on the living room sofa, then rubbed her face against the plaintiff’s crotch, jurors heard.

The alleged victim said he remembered looking at the ‘bald patch’ on the back of Spacey’s head and thinking what was happening was ‘one of the weirdest times in my life. life” – and something he would “never forget”.

The alleged victim “collapsed”

The man told police he was “very nervous” and felt “vulnerable” during the alleged incident, but has not left at this stage.

He questioned his own behavior, if he was a ‘d***head’ and if that was just how some people behaved in the ‘theater world’, jurors heard about his interview with the police.

He also didn’t want to “annoy” Spacey, the court heard.

“You just don’t want to annoy someone who is so powerful in the business you’re trying to break into,” the man told the officer. “The social influence he had was huge.”

After about an hour at the apartment, things started to get ‘confusing’ and he ‘collapsed’, the man told the officer, saying it was ‘unusual’ – although he added that he didn’t want to “insinuate” why it happened.

When he woke up a few hours later, Spacey was kneeling on the ground, performing a sex act on him, it was alleged.

“Going to sleep is not something I would normally do – it’s unusual in my behavior just to fall over,” the complainant told the officer.

“I remember four to five hours later I woke up – my belt was still together but my button and zip were down and he just played [a sex act] on me.”

Spacey “incredibly dismissive”

The alleged victim said she said “no” to Spacey and “pushed him away”.

“My belt was still fastened but the rest was undone,” he told the officer about his pants. He was “massively in shock”, the court heard.

The man told police that Spacey then said it was better for him to leave and told him not to tell anyone.

Having become emotional during his interview with police, the man said he did not know how long the alleged sexual offense lasted or if “something happened” while he slept.

Spacey was “incredibly dismissive” afterwards, he added.

The complainant said he “completely buried” the alleged incident afterwards. Asked by the officer if he had thought of reporting it to the police before finally doing so, he said he feared it had affected his acting career and he might have been ‘slammed’ by a Spacey “hotshot” lawyer.

“It’s David and Goliath,” he told the policeman.

The man added that while ‘your gut tells you’ that you are not ‘unique’, that there might be others, he didn’t have the ‘confidence’ to come forward.

The alleged victim said he finally found the confidence to report the incident when allegations were first made about now-disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017.

“Nothing consensual happened”

Cross-examined by Spacey’s attorney, Patrick Gibbs, in court, the plaintiff answered questions from behind a screen.

Asked about the phone calls on the night of the alleged sex offence, the man agreed that a phone call shortly after 6pm was the first time Spacey called him, while a second around 11.16pm was the star which rang when they met.

He denies another call after midnight, lasting 19 seconds, Spacey called him after he left the flat – before his account of how long he had been there overnight.

Mr Gibbs explained to the alleged victim that he ‘got on and went’ without any proper explanation after ‘intimate contact’ between the two.

The man denied this. “Nothing consensual happened,” he said in court.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in July 2022 to four counts of sexual assault and one of inciting a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

In January this year he pleaded not guilty to seven other counts – three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of inciting a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.