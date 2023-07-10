Here’s What Happens When You Drink Apple Cider Vinegar Every Day

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is one of the latest “superfoods” to sweep the internet. While it makes a great addition to your salad dressing, there are plenty of other ways to use it. From treating foot fungus to soothing sunburn, here are some of the most surprising uses for apple cider vinegar.

A daily dose may benefit your digestive system





We’ve already learned that apple cider vinegar can help relieve heartburn symptoms, but its benefits for the digestive system go beyond that. Good stomach acid levels are essential for both nutrient absorption and proper digestion.

Well, apple cider vinegar can help improve your digestive health by increasing the healthy production of stomach acid. Simply drink a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar mixed with a glass (8 oz) of water once a day, preferably before a meal, and you should notice digestive benefits within days.

It is a natural remedy for itchy scalp

People with dandruff problems have found an awesome natural remedy in apple cider vinegar. Washing your hair with apple cider vinegar improves scalp health, while strengthening your strands and improving shine. Not only is it rich in vitamins, but the antimicrobial properties of apple cider vinegar also help relieve itchy scalp while its acidity can regulate hair pH. After cleansing and conditioning hair, simply apply a solution of water and apple cider vinegar to your scalp and hair. After a few minutes, rinse.

Reduces odors and regulates your skin’s pH levels

There are people who have completely replaced their daily deodorant with apple cider vinegar! The acidity of apple cider vinegar, when used regularly for this purpose, can regulate the pH of your skin. This reduces the amount of odor-causing bacteria that builds up on the skin over time. While this has proven to be more effective for people who cleanse with ACV from the inside out, it has also worked for people who apply diluted ACV directly to their skin.

It can help you with your heartburn

Because apple cider vinegar is very acidic, it might be helpful for people with acid reflux and heartburn. Apple cider vinegar can increase stomach acid, which will prevent reflux into the esophagus. Drinking a few tablespoons of ACV mixed in a glass of water before any meal will surely give you an enjoyable dining experience. It is also said to have reduced flatulence and heartburn caused by a spicy meal.

Mix it with water for an alternative to mouthwash

Some people are even brave enough to use apple cider vinegar as a mouthwash substitute. The taste isn’t for everyone, but apple cider vinegar has helped people who are sensitive to chemical mouthwashes. The antibacterial properties of apple cider vinegar effectively help your mouth get that extra clean feeling, while killing germs that cause bad breath. Simply mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar for every cup of water for a safe rinse. Concentrated apple cider vinegar contains too much acid that will harm your teeth if burned alone.

A great natural laundry product

Apple cider vinegar is a great natural alternative to try on your next laundry day. It can virtually replace detergents and fabric softeners which are full of harsh chemicals. Apple cider vinegar kills bacteria that build up in clothes over time, eliminating the buildup of chemicals in synthetic laundry products. It can also soften your clothes while removing static, lint and pet hair. To try this, simply add 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar to a full load of laundry.

Helps relieve cold symptoms

Apple cider vinegar just might be your saving grace the next time you have a cold. Soothe your sore throat by gargling with a dilute solution of apple cider vinegar and dissolved table salt. This will kill bacteria and help you feel better faster. You can clear a stuffy nose by sitting in front of a bowl of warm, moist water containing apple cider vinegar. The scent and steam will clear blocked nasal passages caused by colds, allergies, or sinus infections.

Reduced risk of developing heart disease

Could apple cider vinegar reduce the risk of developing heart disease? It’s possible. Animal studies have shown that apple cider vinegar reduces blood triglycerides, cholesterol, and blood pressure, which could hold promise for future cases in humans. The only human evidence to date is a reduced risk of heart disease in women who ate salad dressing with apple cider vinegar. But the fact that apple cider vinegar also helps fight diabetes is itself a heart disease risk reduction and worth trying.

Lowers blood sugar levels

Apple cider vinegar has been scientifically proven to help patients with type 2 diabetes and those with high blood sugar. Apple cider vinegar works to improve the body’s insulin sensitivity to meals high in carbohydrates and refined sugars. Just a few spoonfuls of apple cider vinegar before bedtime can do wonders for you in the morning. Be sure to check with your doctor if incorporating apple cider vinegar in place of blood sugar lowering medications will be safe for you. Follow us for more quality content

Cleanses the skin and reduces blemishes

Apple cider vinegar is the best-kept skincare secret for some people with acne problems. The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar is naturally antibacterial and antibiotic. Not only can it cleanse the skin of dirt and grime, but it can also dry up blemishes and maintain clear skin. Always be sure to dilute your apple cider vinegar with water, as putting apple cider vinegar directly on the skin can be harsh. There are many homemade facial toner recipes that use apple cider vinegar that may provide additional benefits as well!

Soothes the pain of sunburn

Sunburn is never fun for anyone. The next time you have one, you can feel better faster by relaxing in an apple cider vinegar bath. Prepare a cool bath with a cup of apple cider vinegar, 1/14 cup of coconut oil, and a few drops of essential oil to soothe your pain. Alternatively, you can make a 1:1 solution of apple cider vinegar and water and dab or spray it on your sunburn. It doesn’t smell the best, but you’ll feel relieved in no time.

Kills pesky weeds naturally

Apple cider vinegar is often used in organic gardens as a natural weed killer. Acetic acid is strong enough to kill weeds on contact, causing them to wilt within days. However, some horticulturists say it’s not as effective as pulling weeds out by hand right from the start. They argue that while apple cider vinegar kills weeds on contact, it doesn’t necessarily kill the roots.

Helps kill foot fungus

Apple cider vinegar has been used by people with athlete’s foot. The probiotics present in apple cider vinegar can help kill candida yeast that causes fungus to develop on your feet. You can soak your feet in a small basin of water containing one cup of apple cider vinegar for about an hour. After a few nights, your foot fungus will start to go away. Alternatively, you can make an antifungal spray.

Spray it around windows to deter insects from entering

Help keep bugs (especially spiders!) out of your home with this next hack. Combine water and apple cider vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray around the edges of window frames, inside and outside the house. It’s also easy to deter insects from entering your home. And wouldn’t you rather keep them out than worry about how to get them out, once they’re there? All you need is a spray bottle, apple cider vinegar, and add water.

Refurbish furniture to look like new

Apple cider vinegar can also make your furniture look like new! You can make a natural furniture polish from equal parts apple cider vinegar and olive oil. A little lemon juice can increase the cleaning power of this mixture. Simply rub your furniture with it, then polish it. You can even extend the use of apple cider vinegar to make a natural wood stain. Soaking a piece of steel wool in undiluted apple cider vinegar for a few days will create a rich brown wood stain. Follow us for more quality content