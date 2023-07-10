People Share Controversial Opinions About Bollywood





Bollywood is known for its music and greatness, and we may not always like Bollywood movies, but we can’t ignore them. So much so that we end up talking about films and actors or actresses we don’t like. Of course, that means some of our opinions can be downright controversial and shouldn’t be said out loud. SO, Reddit decided to choose courage and talk about it today. And here are a few you might not like: 1. Salman reigning at the box office from 2010 to 2017 with those lazy poorly written masala movies brought to the era of mediocrity in Bollywood that he never really recovered from. FarziRager IMDb 2. Sidharth Malhotra is not even a good actor. IMO, he’s over-hyped just because of Shershaah. More-Statistician-61 IMDb 3. If Deepika was a male actor, his achievements like FIFA World Cup, Cannes Jury, Times Award, Oscars etc. without moving its base to Hollywood, would have been much more applauded. Just as we appreciate for SRK. Correct_Public4960 Twitter 4. Bollywood makes the most innocuous films that preach social issues while considering them high art. jc2193 IMDb 5. Padmaavat was an average movie. DragonDeninSharkTank IMDb 6. Aditya Roy Kapur is not as sexy as people make it out to be. Reasonable_Ninja5708 instagram 7. Bollywood needs a long break with Akshay, Arijit and Alia. ted_grant IMDb 8. Enter Jab we met was boring and pretty dumb too. Vast-Professional-82 Amazon Prime Video 9. Don’t kill me but I don’t like SLB movies. I hate the big clean tone of movies. Paannuu 10. If Hrithik Roshan wasn’t handsome, everyone would see his acting as average. But everyone makes fun of him and he lets himself go so much. The way he overdid it in his early movies, just like Kareena did, but Kareena gets roasted way more than him. Jal_Maq IMDb We may or may not agree with them, but we certainly cannot ignore them. Good day thinking about these reviews.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scoopwhoop.com/entertainment/people-share-controversial-opinions-about-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

