Good Doctor Actor Hill Harper Enters Michigan Senate Race





Hill Harper, author and actor, entered Michigan’s 2024 Senate race on Monday, pledging to run to the left of Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a moderate Democrat, in what is expected to be one of the Democratic primary races. the most watched during a presidential election in 2024. state of the battlefield. Mr. Harper, a first-time candidate known for his roles in CSI: NY and The Good Doctor, began his campaign with a message focused on expanding Social Security and access to affordable health care, as well than on the fight against income inequality and student debt. In an interview, he said he plans to position himself as the most progressive candidate in the race and will work to bring jaded and inaudible voters back into the Democratic fold. It became clear to me that the people of Michigan don’t feel like they’re represented in Washington, D.C., he said, describing his conversations with people at farmers’ markets and union halls as he was weighing his decision to run. The state’s Democratic leadership, which holds the governorship and both chambers of the Michigan Statehouse, he added, has done a lot to move the state forward, but Washington is still broken. The Democratic primary should be followed by stormy general elections in a tense context. Donald J. Trump won this industrial Midwestern state by nearly 11,000 votes in 2016 and lost it to Joseph R. Biden Jr. by more than 150,000 votes when he ran for re-election in 2020. Mr. Trump has focused on voting in Michigan in his effort to overturn the 2020 election.

As they head into the 2024 presidential cycle, Democrats will focus on holding on to their midterm victories in Michigan in 2022, when abortion rights protections galvanized the party across the board. national. Supporters of Mr. Harpers believe that as a black progressive he will be able to form a coalition of Liberal and black voters. His campaign could particularly resonate with black voters in a state where the debate over race and representation has raged in some corners: The 2022 midterm elections left Detroit, the nation’s largest black majority city, without black representation in Congress for the first time in decades. But Mr. Harper will face a tough climb against Ms. Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and three-term congresswoman who has built a track record as a seasoned activist and prolific fundraiser. She won three tough races for her House seat in a central Michigan district that encompasses Lansing. Ms. Slotkin had over $2.3 million cash in hand at the end of March, and operates on a platform focused on employment and economic issues. She was the first from her party to declare her candidacy for the seat vacated by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat, and has strong support from establishment Democrats at the state and national levels. That hasn’t deterred Mr. Harper and a handful of Democrats from jumping in, including Leslie Love, a former state lawmaker, and Pamela Pugh, who is chair of the Michigan State Board of Education.

For Republicans, State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder and former Berrien County commissioner Ezra Scott are vying for the seat.

