Make Hollywood Fun Again: Bring Back Bombs

Cats It was the last time it was really fun. Released in what we didn’t yet know to be the final months of a pre-pandemic world, the ill-conceived musical adaptation seemed on a steep slope to disaster from the moment it first trailer was released in the summer of 2019. The film itself, released in time for Christmas, somehow lived up to those chaotic expectations. It was ugly, it was finished a day before its premiere, it was so embarrassing that at the Oscars in February, the stars James Cordon And Rebel Wilson felt compelled to make fun of their participation.

It was, in other words, a classic Hollywood bombshell. Much less about the money he made $75.6 million worldwide on a $95 million budget than the joy his demise brought, Cats was the kind of disaster that brings people together, a united front against the excesses and illusions of Hollywood. A few months later Cats has been freed, nature’s call, with Harrison Ford, became a money loser on a similar scale, but no one noticed; opening on February 21, 2020, it was the first in a long line of pandemic-sized asterisk bombs.

As movie theaters struggled to bounce back from months of shutdowns, anyone even vaguely connected to Hollywood became something of a box office cheerleader, rooting for anything that proved audiences actually wanted to come back. . success storiesTop Gun: Maverick of course, but also a handful of superheroes and Elviswere repeated ad nauseam, while the flops too numerous to name! were politely ignored. Who could blame Jungle Cruise For in trouble in this climate? Who had the energy to dance on the grave of the Downton Abbey following?

For a multitude of reasons, Hollywood coverage had become softer and more sanitized in the years leading up to COVID. Perez Hilton And growl are out; Stan culture and respect for privacy are essential. Once it became unfashionable to poke fun at an unflattering photograph of celebrities, it may have become less fun to revel in their financial failures, too. Take Margot Robbie, who played in two objective financial failures in 2022: David O. Russells historical capers largely exhausted, amsterdam, and December Babylon, a hot topic of debate on Film Twitter but basically nowhere else, with a domestic gross of $15 million to prove it. Robbie played his roles brilliantly and was certainly not one of two films with many problems. But at the time, she wouldn’t have been back on the promotional circuit since. Barbie without any scratches on it.

Given the murky economics of the streaming era and the way studios have ably taken advantage of it, it’s even harder to identify a flop these days, let alone pin it on a star. . We have no choice but to believe Netflix when it tells us that millions of viewers watched Jennifer Lopez In The mother, though we’ve never heard a real human talk about it. Even when studios release their movies theatrically, for publicly tracked box office data, they’ve found ways to push the numbers up. Universal is now bragging about the success of its premium VOD strategy, making select films available for rental as little as 17 days after they open in theaters. He gave at least an additional $75 million for the already massive Super Mario Bros movie. and at least an additional $25 million for M3GAN. It’s like it’s never safe to blame anyone!

Flops and their legacies have never been all about money. The high-profile occasional disaster is a valuable Hollywood fix, a reminder to the industry and its egos that they know far less about what people want than they would like us to think. Over the years, legendary flops like The Gate of Paradise And Hudson’s Falcon served as cautionary tales for decades, an excuse for leaders to take less risk, of course, but also a reminder to filmmakers that with big budgets comes big responsibility. Cheer around flops can be obnoxious and sometimes sexist, as the growing ranks of defenders For Elaine Mays Ishtar will remind us. But box office attention in the 80s and 90s was its own kind of hurray for the Hollywood moment, proof that audiences were paying attention, that we all had an interest in these things.

It’s not just venom that’s lacking in Hollywood these days, it’s a healthy cinematic ecosystem, in which it’s okay for some things to die because you know there will be hits behind them. A few years ago, one would have expected a bloodbath between Tom Cruises Impossible mission And Barbie; now we have Cruise, Robbie and Greta Gerwig smiling for photos as they buy tickets to each other’s projects. Even the real battle of the release date of Barbie against. Oppenheimer resulted in more plans for dual features and novelty combo t-shirts than any sense you should choose one over the other.

Perhaps this spirit of cooperation is the only way for Hollywood to survive. But it would be a shame to forego the drama in box office returns, the closest Hollywood to sports. It’s fun when your team wins, sure, but it’s even more fun when there’s another team to compete against.