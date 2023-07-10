Night Lighting Part 1 – Portsmouth Daily Times





For ancient man, the night sky was fascinating entertainment. Have you ever thought about how wonderful it is to see the stars in the Adams County night sky? It’s easy for us to take this miracle for granted, but visitors to cities and suburbs notice it right away. It’s one of the ways we’re compensated for the inconvenience of living so far from the centers of art and commerce. For ancient man, the night sky was fascinating entertainment; a companion, the equivalent of today’s big screen TV. Ever-changing constellations and phases of the moon marked the passage of time and provided a reliable way to navigate. In today’s 24-hour world, many people have lost touch with the endless wonder of the night sky, but here in Adams County, we can still enjoy it. Like so many other things in the natural world, darkness at night is a non-renewable resource like clean air, clean water, peace and quiet. Little by little, we can lose these precious things without even realizing it. Once they are lost, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to recover them. Throughout Earth’s history, life has relied on a predictable rhythm of day and night. It is encoded in the DNA of all plants and animals. Plants and animals depend on the Earth’s daily cycle of light and dark to guide vital behaviors such as reproduction, feeding, sleeping, and protection from predators. Man has radically upset this cycle by lighting up the night. Scientific evidence suggests that artificial light at night has negative, and sometimes fatal, effects on many creatures, including amphibians, birds, mammals, insects, and plants. Nocturnal animals sleep during the day and are active at night. Artificial light drastically changes their nocturnal environment by turning night into day. According to researcher Christopher Kyba, for nocturnal animals, “the introduction of artificial light represents probably the most drastic change that human beings have made to their environment. Near cities, cloudy skies are now hundreds or even thousands of times brighter than 200 years ago. We are only beginning to understand what a drastic effect this has had on nocturnal ecology. Humans have also evolved through the natural light-dark cycle of day and night. Like most living things on Earth, humans live according to a circadian rhythm (our biological clock), a sleep-wake pattern governed by the day-night cycle. Artificial light at night can disrupt this cycle. The spread of artificial lighting means that most of us no longer experience truly dark nights. Research suggests that artificial light at night negatively affects human health, increasing the risk of obesity, depression, sleep disorders, diabetes, breast cancer and more. Our body produces the hormone melatonin in response to the circadian rhythm. Melatonin has antioxidant properties, induces sleep, boosts the immune system, lowers cholesterol, and helps the functioning of the thyroid, pancreas, ovaries, testicles, and adrenal glands. Nighttime exposure to artificial light suppresses melatonin production. It is also bad for the eyes. According to a 2012 report by the American Medical Association, “glare from nighttime lighting can create risks ranging from discomfort to outright visual impairment.” How can we enjoy modern life while preserving the beauty of the night sky? We will explore this dilemma in this column over the next few weeks. Steve Boehme is a landscaper/installer specializing in landscape transformations. Lets Grow is published weekly; column archives can be found on the Garden Advice page at www.goodseedfarm.com. For more information, go to www.goodseedfarm.com or call GoodSeed Farm Landscapes at (937) 587-7021.

