R Balki’s director Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher to world premiere at 2023 Melbourne Indian Film Festival : Bollywood News





The Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM) is making its long-awaited return for its 14th edition. Taking place August 11-20, 2023, the festival promises to captivate audiences with an unforgettable opening night that sets the stage for a remarkable cinematic experience. Gearing up for one of its most impressive opening nights yet, the Melbourne Indian Film Festival presents R Balki’s highly anticipated film, groomerat the opening of the festival. Director R Balki Ghoomer with Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher to World Premiere at Melbourne Indian Film Festival 2023 With Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi, groomer tells the triumphant story of a paraplegic sportswoman played by Saiyami Kher, who excels at cricket under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. R Balki, renowned for his emotionally charged storytelling, has cemented his position as one of the most powerful storytellers in Indian cinema. With the Melbourne Indian Film Festival now enjoying international recognition, the opening night of the festival on August 12, 2023 is set to be an extraordinary event attended by esteemed film actors and creators. This grand occasion marks the start of an impressive journey, showcasing the best of Indian cinema. R Balki and Abhishek Bachchan said in a joint statement, “It is indeed an honor and a pleasure for us that groomer will be the opening film of the IFFM. Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into advantage. A story of innovation in the face of extermination. Ghoomer is a tribute to Sport and to the reservoir of human resilience. His only edit for a film that believes sport makes life worth throwing in the sports capital of the world, Australia, the land of the MCG. Welcome to the first Ghoomer preview. On top of that, Saiyami Kher said, “I am thrilled and extremely honored to have Ghoomer as the opening film for IFFM. It is a film very very close to my heart. Playing sports on screen has always been my dream, I’ve shown it since I started acting. I am so happy that this is finally happening. For me, this film is much more than sports. It is a story of triumph in extreme adversity. It’s the most physically and emotionally demanding film I’ve done. Feels very special that people will watch groomer at the IFFM for the first time. I couldn’t have asked for better to come to the country of the great Shayne Warne to present our film. This year, the Melbourne Indian Film Festival is raising the bar even higher by presenting a lineup of exciting events at iconic Melbourne locations. From the famous Hammer Hamer Hall to the prestigious National Gallery of Victoria, these iconic locations will serve as the backdrop for a series of exhilarating festival events. ALSO READ: BREAKING: Abhishek Bachchan pockets Shoojit Sircars next; goes on the floors in august More pages: Ghoomer Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

