There are many things Bollywood taught me: Pooja Chopra | Hindi Movie News

She adds, “I wouldn’t say there weren’t a lot of opportunities. But it’ll be fair to say the kind of opportunities I would like to explore weren’t. I’m pretty picky, I don’t can’t be in a place where my heart isn’t happy.” Pooja enjoying shahi tukda in Lucknow To win the prestigious title of Femina Miss India World in 2009 to honor the big screen with his first film Commando featuring Vidyut Jamwal in 2013, Pooja Chopra has come a long way. In an exclusive interview with us while in Lucknow, Pooja talks about her need for a companion, a career in OTT and how she refrains from doing intimate scenes on screen. Bollywood taught me to be persistent, to have confidence in myself, to adapt, to have steel nerves and not to worry about what other people have to say. If a movie or project isn’t doing well, or if a project is taken away from you, you should have the resilience to deal with it,” Pooja shares.She adds, “I wouldn’t say there weren’t a lot of opportunities. But it’ll be fair to say the kind of opportunities I would like to explore weren’t. I’m pretty picky, I don’t can’t be in a place where my heart isn’t happy.” Professionally, everything negative that happened gave me power

Pooja, who represented the country in the Miss World pageant, explained how her personal challenges and her injury made her stronger to face the world and jostle in a place like Bollywood. Not only hurt, but just like box office failures, movies that don’t do well, actually even rejections, all of those disappointments collectively have taught me to be more resilient and patient and not get bogged down in the rejects. For example, my mother, who was so strong, struggled with the world in the late 1980s and worked at a time when divorced women were looked down upon. But she fought it all. Professionally, anything negative that has happened to me has only collectively empowered me to strive for a better way. Pooja Chopra Having the right mate is more important than just having a mate

Poojas relationship status may be single, but the actress feels the need for a companion. Yes of course. I believe it’s a very normal and natural human desire to want to feel connected and wanted and loved, to have someone home you can go back to, someone you can spend time with, you relax or go on vacation. So it’s always a nice feeling, but for me, having the right mate is more important than just having a mate, she said, adding, Unfortunately, I’m an old soul who takes forever to know someone. ‘A. Either I’m all in or it’s all out. I can’t sit on the fence. It takes me a long time to get into a relationship and then get out of it. So the need exists, but the necessity does not exist. It would be nice to have someone, but it would be better to have someone I can really trust and rely on, which takes time. Until that happens, I’m fine. Pooja also enjoyed biryani and kababs in town There are many things that Bollywood taught me. Among other things, it also taught me strength, self-confidence and how to face competition in the right way. Never give up and be confident in your craft. It is a hub, the time will always come, which is due to everyone always comes back.

I’m definitely open to doing OTT. Just that I still haven’t accepted seeing me do an intimate scene with someone I barely know. Whether I am able to succeed and overcome is what we still have to wait and watch. But since I think most OTT shows and movies currently have privacy as a prerequisite, my choice is somewhat narrowed.

I’m not very comfortable doing intimate scenes but that hasn’t hindered my career. I don’t see that as a problem because that’s the choice I made. And of course, I’ve lost projects, movies, OTTs, and commercials for saying no to intimate scenes. Pooja Chopra I’d rather sit for six months than do something I don’t like

Calling herself a picky princess, Pooja says, I think opportunities have a lot to do with timing, talent, where you’re from, what was your last outing, who’s pushing you — an agency, a director, producer or actor. There are a lot of permutations and combinations that go into an acting cast. As for me, I wouldn’t say there weren’t a lot of opportunities. But the kind of opportunities I wanted to explore weren’t. Even today, there are plenty of movie and OTT opportunities. But I’d rather sit than do something I don’t like.

——– with contributions from Amina Ashraf

