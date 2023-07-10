Actor Hill Harper enters Michigan Senate race in 2024





Many Democrats, not just African American Democrats in Michigan, are very frustrated that, for the first time in 57 years, Michigan does not have a black Democratic representative in Congress. And it goes back, said Harper, who is African American The Detroit News. I think these people want to see real people-oriented representation rather than establishment representation by big donors. Currently, only three black men currently serve in the United States Senate: Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Cory Booker (DN.J.) and Tim Scott (RS.C.). In a announcement video released MondayHarper addresses his son Pierce Hill Harper, telling him that he is growing up in an increasingly divided and dangerous world. At the heart of so much, there are too many politicians in office who don’t really care about people, Harper said. I believe our government should work for the people, be a force for good, and protect our freedoms. And that won’t happen if we keep electing the same kind of people to office. The Iowa native owns a home in Detroit and bought a coffeeRoasting Plant Coffee, in the city in 2017, according to the Associated Press. Harper will also face off against several other Democrats who have entered the Senate race, including Michigan State Board of Education Chair Pamela Pugh, former state Rep. Leslie Love, businessman Nasser Beydoun and lawyer Zack Burns.

