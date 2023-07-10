Hollywood studios could face 2 strikes for the first time in 63 years. How did we get here? | Business

LOS ANGELES It was 1960. An actor named Ronald Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild, which at the time was inflamed by the residue of films licensed or sold on television.
The result was a strike that lasted from March 7 to April 18 and halted films featuring luminaries like Elizabeth Taylor, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe.
The actors joined the industry writers, who had already been on strike since January this year. The writers’ strike was long-lasting, their dispute lasted 148 days and centered on the income the writers would earn from movies shown on TV and other issues.
Sixty-three years later, Hollywood is once again in the midst of a historic labor battle in which studios face a potential two-pronged strike in a protracted battle over new forms of distribution.
How did such an extraordinary stalemate come about? Historians and labor experts cite several explanations, including greater cohesion among Hollywood unions, a nationwide increase in union activism following the COVID-19 pandemic, and, perhaps most importantly, technological change. spectacular.
Almost as long as there has been an entertainment industry, there have been labor disputes. And, more often than not, this conflict has almost always coincided with new technologies that have disrupted how filmmakers, creatives, and other industry employees have been paid and their work distributed.
Since 1936, industry unions, often led by the Writers Guild, have gone on strike some 20 times to demand fair and adequate compensation in the face of challenges arising from unregulated technological advances such as kinescope recordings, television , cable, videotapes, DVDs and now the Internet.
“Technology has changed economics,” said David Smith, professor of economics at Pepperdine Graziadio Business School.
The last time actors went on strike against the studios was in 1980 during a three-month strike over home video and pay-TV profits. Writers went on strike for 100 days in 2007-2008, largely to secure payment for content distributed online, setting the stage for the current dispute.
Over the past two months, writers have taken to picket lines to protest the rapid evolution of streaming, while creating an unprecedented swell in content, has significantly eroded pay and working conditions, causing what they see as a existential threat to their livelihoods.
“There’s an advent of new technologies that are being widely adopted and that’s where we’re at right now with streaming,” Smith said. “And it makes sense that existing contracts won’t be able to sum up all of the considerations, because we’re in a new market that couldn’t be visualized or understood three or even six years ago.”
As with writers, the era of streaming has affected actors immensely, overturning the traditional payment model when broadcast networks paved the way.
Eric Edelstein, 46, arrived in Los Angeles from Spokane, Washington, in 2001, dreaming of becoming a character actor in the vein of 1960s television actors Jack Elam and Victor French. He had heard that by playing the bad guys on various shows, he could earn half a million dollars a year. “It looks like a great life,” he said.
Over the past two decades, Edelstein has been able to build a career doing it.
“It used to be that if you had three or four guest stars a year, that was actually enough to support you and it worked pretty well if you could get a commercial or two,” he said.
But that’s no longer the case with the dominance of streaming. In recent years, he’s supplemented his income with voice-over work (he’s the voice of Daddy Shark on Nickelodeon’s “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”).
According to Edelstein, even if SAG-AFTRA negotiators came back with a 20% increase in streaming residuals, the fees for this form of distribution would still be “so far removed from how the old model paid.”
Case in point: Edelstein still collects checks from cable reruns of the 2015 film “Jurassic World,” in which he played a small role as paddock supervisor for the dinosaurs. In a recent quarter, cable residues totaled $1,400. By comparison, he only received $40 for reruns of the film on streaming platforms during the same period, he said.
Representatives of the Alliance of Film and Television Producers declined to comment on the SAG-AFTRA negotiations. But people familiar with the negotiations say the studios balked at union demands, including that residuals be tied to a show’s success, and argued that most streaming services are unprofitable.
As streaming has disrupted the industry across the board, the specter of another new technology, artificial intelligenceadded another layer of trepidation to the ongoing negotiations.
AI represents “a truly radical technological change, which has the potential to alter the relationship between writers and actors in the film and streaming industries,” said USC history professor Steven J. Ross. .
“All the (previous) strikes were for a better share of the revenue,” Ross added. “This strike is about that, but it’s also about the fear of losing your job to AI. That’s the difference. And that’s why I think everyone sees this as kind of a midday showdown. , because now tech isn’t just about undermining your paycheck. It’s undermining your very job.”
Ross pointed to NBC’s long-running and “very stereotypical” procedural, “Law & Order.”
According to Ross, producers could use AI to create new episodes using the show’s style. “Then you have the first draft. You bring in a writer to polish it. That writer doesn’t get as much because they haven’t done the first draft and you don’t have a writing room,” he said. he declared. “For the screenwriters, it’s an existential crisis.”
Actors express similar fears.
Matt Bush, an actor who played Andy Cogan on ABC’s comedy series “The Goldbergs,” is unequivocal about the importance of securing regulations on the use of AI. Without any, he said, “it doesn’t matter what kind of pay raise we get.”
It’s already common to ask actors to sign away the rights to the characters they play, so that the studio can use them for other ancillary revenue streams, like at amusement parks and as action figures.
Bush recalled that his character and those of other “The Goldbergs” actors were used in an app-based video game, though he doesn’t recall receiving any compensation. Bush fears the same will happen with AI, where actors will be asked to give up their rights to their likenesses and voices to be used with AI on a routine basis.
“And that’s a step that I don’t think any of us want to take,” he said. “Giving that consent in advance is also a scary thing, compensation aside.”
The resurgence of labor activism in Hollywood and other industries is also fueling the current labor dispute, creating a greater level of solidarity among guilds than in the past.
From the first days of the strike writers, actors, directors and others joined the picket lines. Most of the crew members also refused to cross the picket lines because WGA targeted individual productions including “Billions” and “The Chi”, forcing them to shut down.
Last month, representatives from a kaleidoscope of labor organizations, including the Directors Guild of America (which recently negotiated a new contract), SAG-AFTRA and the Teamsters, as well as nurses, teachers and others, joined members of the WGA at a rally at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles.
Beyond Hollywood, sluggish wages, weakening workplace protections, the rise of the gig economy and the COVID-19 pandemic have helped spark greater interest in unionizing in national scale.
In recent years, workers at Amazon, Google, Apple stores, Starbucks, Trader Joe’s and Activision have sought to form unions.
Although private sector union membership has long been on the decline, a Gallup poll last year showed that Americans’ favorable opinion of unions has risen sharply to 71%the highest rate since 1965.
In the current environment, not to mention a pro-union Biden administration, workers are more willing to challenge employers.
Over the recent 4th of July weekend, thousands of service workers of 19 hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties went on strike in what was described as the “first wave of walkouts”, seeking a pay raise.
Another change has been the growing cohesion between the actors themselves.
In 2008-09, the last time the actors were about to go on strike, their union was literally deeply divided.
The actors were represented by two groups, SAG and AFTRA, and they were torn by internal factions, each with opposing views on the course each should take in their contract negotiations with the studios. The A-list actors have been split and SAG board ousted David Allen, the group’s chief executive, who lobbied for a strike authorization vote.
Although a deal was reached without a walkout, the infighting severely hampered the players’ bargaining power; in 2012, SAG and AFTRA merged, ending long turf battles.
As tensions persist, this time around SAG-AFTRA has shown a much more united front and a commitment to staying the course. Notably, the two guild factions with a long history of sparring put aside their differences to support the re-election of SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.
On the eve of SAG-AFTRA’s contract expiration with the studios, hundreds of actors including Quinta Brunson, David Duchovny, Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller and Bob Odenkirk wrote a letter to their union leaders with a message brutal.
“Now is not the time to meet in the middle,” they wrote, “and it’s no exaggeration to say that the eyes of history are on all of us. We ask you to push for all the changes we need and the protections we deserve and making history by doing it.”