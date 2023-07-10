Entertainment
Meet the couple who keep giant PARROTS as pets they have to take on their daily walks | Entertainment
Meet the couple who keep giant PARROTS as pets – which they must take for their daily walks. Nimal Fernando and Claire Atallah, both 34, regularly exercise the Mikey and Mia macaws around their Bedfordshire village. The couple, who moved from Wimbledon, south London, to Harlington a year and a half ago, brought the large birds – which are controversial pets – to their home in 2016. They say they don’t We had no idea how much work Mikey, eight, and Mia, five, would take. Parrots create huge damage and cost Nimal and Claire depots due to the damage done. But they have no regrets because they love to see the birds fly away. They are trained to stay on Nimal’s or Claire’s arm when walked on busy roads, but have full license to roam whenever taken to a park. Nimal, from New Zealand, said: “Our lives would be very different without them, I can’t imagine. Claire was in love with birds. She always wanted a parrot and one random day in 2016 we decided to host one.” But we’ve met a lot of other people who keep tropical birds, and we’re having massive parties at our house. The couple picked up Mikey after spotting an ad on Facebook. They then found Mia 18 months later. Nimal says the first few months were tough – but it’s worth it. He said: “There’s a huge problem giving them up because people just don’t understand how to take care of them. They are extremely difficult to care for. We didn’t realize the noise these birds make, they are extremely loud at all times of the day. We started documenting our journey with them and people started telling us that we were feeding them all wrong. So we started learning all about their nutrition and became experts. the birds train them to fly, which Nimal says takes 10 months. And nothing can prepare you for the mess, he added. Nimal said: The mess goes to another level – and they break a lot of stuff. We’ve had three flat screen TVs broken, the majority of our clothes have holes in them, and we’ve lost deposits at most places we’ve rented. Going on vacation is extremely difficult. We can only leave if we find someone who is well trained to take care of the birds, which is very expensive. However, since taking the birds under their wing, the pair have been supported by others who share their passion for feathered friends. And they started their own bird food company last year called Mikey and Mia Dry Mix, named after their beloved birds. The business has since taken off, with customers around the world paying for their bird food mix. The couple both work remotely, giving them more time to get outdoors, with both doing freelance photography alongside their new venture. Nimal says that, despite the work, it has been “incredibly rewarding”. “They were both caged so it’s really good that we were able to relocate them,” he said. “They’ve grown so much and are living a much better life.” The couple offer meet and greets with Mikey and Mia and even parrot training classes for others considering adopting macaws. Despite the popularity of the business, Nimal says you shouldn’t shop for birds and only take them if they’ve been abandoned. Only consider it if you have a very specific skill set. Ninety-nine percent of people get rid of it within the first three years. You should only adopt, do not shop for new birds.
