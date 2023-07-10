Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali says ‘King of Bollywood’ calls his attacker ‘a very good human being’: ‘He can make or break your career’





Somy Ali, who is rumored to have dated actor Salman Khan in the past, recently shared a long and cryptic message on his Instagram account. In the post, she revealed that no one supported her when she was abused by a “big star”. She also looked into another prominent Bollywood figure who has a daughter but is still unaware of the actions of this huge star. Taking to his Instagram grip, Somy posted several photos and writing, I will be told to delete the messages. I will be questioned about my mental health. I’ll be told gossip about a drinking problem (the irony) but I’ll keep going because you haven’t been through all this humiliation, and all forms of torture and abuse while no one is is sided with you because your attacker is a big star and you are friends with him. She added, It can make or break your career. You believed that your friends and supposed would stand up for you and knew everything because you literally told them and they witnessed it many times. Talking about another superstar, Somy said, May I add a very good human being said this abuser is a very A lovely person Remember, I’m quoting an actor I have the greatest respect for, but I also know why he’s at a dead end. Still, it’s sad and ironic that the respect this superstar has for women, but who would even seem like that kind of aggressor, baffles me. She concluded, In Case Here You Will Never Shut Me Up And This Too Will End, a horror movie with a very happy ending. Few months ago, In response to one of the most frequently asked questions about her relationship with Salman while they were dating, Somy had shared that these were the “worst years” of her life. She had also opened up about her affairs and said: He wouldn’t recognize me as his girlfriend in public for years and when he finally did, he would insult me ​​in front of his friends and berate me nonstop.. Salman never spoke about Somy’s allegations.

