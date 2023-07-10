Slash Is Apparently BFFs With Insidious Actor Patrick Wilson: ‘I Bother Him All The Time’





Slash revealed his friendship with Insidious actor Patrick Wilson, whom he met at a Guns N’ Roses show. In a new interview with NMEthe legendary guitarist opens up about their first meeting, revealing the pair bonded over their love of horror movies. As for their connection to the genre, Slash recently started his own horror movie company called BeserkerGang and just finished working on the soundtrack for a new horror movie. The violation, where Wilson starred in several horror franchises, including Conspiracy And Insidious; whose last installment (Insidious: The Red Door) also serves as its directional beginning. “Oh I know Patrick Wilson, I met him after the first Insidious“says Slash. “He came to a Guns N’ Roses concert because he’s a fan. “We met there and I kind of fanboyed and managed to get his phone number and now I bug him all the time. I didn’t know there was a new one until I saw the announcement in a trailer. I’m excited about this. Elsewhere, the ax thrower reveals he will soon be working on a horror TV series in the UK. He explains: “I’m on tour with Guns N’ Roses until October, then in January I’m going out with my other band The Conspirators. I don’t want to divulge too much, but I’m also doing a very exciting TV series in England. It is an adaptation of a great book. You’ll know what it is when the press release comes out! “. In another interview with the same publication, this time with Wilson, the actor is alerted to Slash’s comments about their friendship, to which he responds: “I love this guy. He’s incredible, he’s also a big fan of horror and he certainly produces horror, and yes, I would love to work with him.” Patrick Wilson’s first directional project, Insidious: The Red Door is now in theaters. The actor, who is a huge heavy metal fan, also provided guest vocals on Ghost’s new single, Staya cover of Shakespear’s Sisters 1992 hit, which appears in the final scene as well as in the credits. Speaking of the release, he says, “Singing on it, alongside Tobias, was an absolute thrill. I wanted the melody to feel like it was Josh Lambert (my character) singing…and then was tempted by the devil (the demon lipstick)…in this case, sung by the brilliant Tobias Forge. Tobias’ tone is a stark contrast to mine, and his new arrangement of the song is faithful yet fresh. This was an honor to be featured on air, and I can’t thank Tobias and the Ghost team, especially Tim Bickford and Kristen Mulderig, for making this possible.”

