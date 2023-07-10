Opinion: Parking needed to live, work, play Entertain District

Jon Rosenberg Picasa Tammy Caputi File photo



By Jon Rosenberg and Tammy Caputi | Guest Comment

We call it the “entertainment district”. Most people don’t realize that this downtown quadrant, south and east of the corner of Scottsdale Road and Camelback Road, actually contains more than 500 small businesses.

Entertainment is on offer at the handful of successful bars and nightclubs, which began opening in the area in the late 1990s. These hugely popular hotspots are the place to be every Friday and Saturday night.

People who come to party in the “Horseshoe” where the bars are located tend to carpool because they are going to drink; parking is not a problem at night — office workers are long gone. The parking problem in the Entertainment District is diurnal for offices and businesses. Add the hundreds of residents who now call the Entertainment District home and you’ll see why we have a problem.

We need a parking structure in this busy Old Town business district. Parking structures have been built in each of the other three quadrants with hundreds more spaces planned for the future.

Bond 2019 is providing money for a parking structure in Old Town and it should be placed in the Entertainment District, where studies show it is most needed and makes the most sense. Not for bars, but for businesses.

The history of this region created the current problem. In 1982, the city determined that relaxing parking restrictions (and creating P2/P3 parking zones) would allow for more robust office and retail development on “postage stamp” sized lots. in this whole neighborhood. It was a smart decision at the time. This parking flexibility has prompted the development of offices, shops and much-needed medical professionals.

Without this council action in 1982, these small properties would otherwise not have been able to be developed. Over the years this worked extremely well until bigger projects started being built and the street parking needed for these small businesses suddenly dried up. This has not only become a challenge for existing businesses and properties, it has also made it almost impossible for private owners of small buildings to renovate. (Current parking requirements make renovating a small building on a small property too expensive).

There are over 30 public car parks and structures in the Old Town, providing over 6,200 public spaces. On closer inspection, many of these spaces are not accessible to the general public and are not located where they are needed most. An example is the Galleria car park, which has a “public” part.

Not only is this garage far from most businesses in the Entertainment District, but as anyone who has visited the garage knows, there are only a limited number of daytime spaces available to the public – and those these are first used by the Galleria’s own tenants.

There are approximately 2,300 public “on-street” parking spaces throughout the Old Town, but as explained above, parking in the P2/P3 parking district is heavily used by area employees and has created a significant lack of availability to the public.

As we look to the future, we must realize that nearly 70% of buildings in the Entertainment District are at least 40 years old, many of which are well over 50 years old and in need of renovation and/or redevelopment. Without reinvestment here, we are going to see more contested, degraded and ultimately vacant properties.

We need a new parking structure as soon as possible to provide the parking needed to not only save but also improve one of the most economically dynamic business districts in our city. A new parking structure will provide owners with the opportunity to improve, renovate and revitalize these office, retail and service buildings to their most optimal use.

This business district will continue and then improve as one of our top small business locations in Scottsdale. Maybe we can then rename it as it should be called: the “Live/Work/Play” District!

Editor’s Note: Jon Rosenberg is co-founder and managing partner of Levrose Commercial Real Estate; Tammy Caputi is a Scottsdale alderman and president of Yale Electric West, Inc.