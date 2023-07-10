Bollywood Roundup: Rasika Dugal, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, more…

– Advertisement –

Rasika Dugal set to reprise her role as Beena Tripathi and begins dubbing for “Mirzapur 3”

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal who is known for her role as Beena Tripathi in the streaming show “Mirzapur” has started dubbing for the highly anticipated third season of the popular show. The filming of “Mirzapur 3” was successfully completed a few months ago.

Sharing her excitement, Rasika Dugal took to Instagram to announce the start of the dubbing process for Mirzapur 3, hinting at the series’ progress towards its final stages of post-production. She posted a photo from the dubbing studio and wrote, “Pirpared rahiyega #DubbingDays #Dubbing #MirzapurSeason3 @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin @gurmmeetsingh @excelmovies #Mirzapur3 #BeenaTripathi #Mirzapur #StayTuned.”

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the series attracted a massive following and established itself as one of the most popular shows in India. Apart from Mirzapur 3, Rasika has a busy year ahead of her with a wide range of projects. Spike, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, Fairy Folk, Little Thomas: Dramedy are some of his projects in the works. She will also be seen reprising her role as Neeti Singh in the third season of Delhi Crime’.

Kiara Shares One-shot Video Of Her “Raat Baki” Song Sequence

New Delhi – Boasting widespread acclaim for “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” Kiara Advani has shared a preview of her “favorite” sequence from her intro song “Raat Baki.”

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a music video from the song’s set. It was a 360 degree view filmed in one shot.

In her caption, she wrote, “While you wait for the ‘Raat Baki’ video to come out, here’s one of my favorite clips from the song. It was…one shot, which for me as a performer is the most exciting shot to take on set.

Kiara added: “The energy during these takes is such an adrenaline rush, everyone’s coordination is so crucial, hitting the right mark for the camera operator, dancing gracefully without letting him confuse you, it’s always a team effort to get the best catch.”

Saluting the team, Kiara expressed her excitement at getting the perfect shot. “Special thanks to my team for pulling off their A-game. I remember the excitement on everyone’s face when we got that perfect shot, and seeing it on the big screen was so rewarding,” noted Kiara.

The video has already garnered 2.9 million views, and fans have shown their love for Kiara saying, “I think she can be the next Madhuri Dixit! She’s better than Alia Bhatt”, “You were so beautiful in that song, the dance was graceful and your outfits wonderful”; “You portrayed Katha’s character so well”; “Your acting in this movie is so good that you can make anyone cry through your acting in moving scenes…a great performance.”

The mid-budget film recorded steady growth at the box office, with a total net collection of Rs 66.06 crore in 11 days. Also starring Kartik Aaryan, the film is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Meanwhile, Kiara is set for a pan-Indian movie, S. Shankar’s ‘Gamechanger’ starring Ram Charan, and Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘War 2’ director starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Virat Becomes Cameraman For Anushka’s London Walk Reel On Instagram

New Delhi – Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were in London for a family vacation, and the Bollywood actress treated her Instagram followers to a candid reel, which features Virat and their daughter Vamika as they strolled the streets of London.

Anushka looked her best in a denim-on-denim outfit, complete with OG sunglasses, a large floral handbag and a cup of coffee in her hand.

Virat can be seen wearing beige cargo pants, a black jacket, a brown cap and a black backpack, doing his fatherly duties, holding the stroller.

In the video, Virat can also be seen becoming a photographer for Anushka. They are seen traveling on the London Underground. The video ends with Anushka dropping her cup of coffee into a trash can.

The actress captioned the reel video with the words: “London city & coffee walks. PS – this coffee lasted me a while. She concluded the caption with a heart emoji.

The reel has garnered 3.9 million views, with fans showering their love on Virushka, as the couple are affectionately known.

Fans flooded the comments section with their love: “Queen,” one exclaimed. “The woman who changed our king,” said another.

“Cheeku clicking pictures,” another fan noted, adding, “Any photographer missing???” One of Anushka’s fans couldn’t help saying, “The most expensive and popular cameraman ever.”

Anushka-Virat was married in Italy on December 11, 2017. Their daughter Vamika was born on January 11, 2021.

Janhvi Kapoor says her visit to Auschwitz left a lasting impression on her

Dubai – Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ has been shot in several scenic locations. However, while filming in Poland, a visit to Auschwitz had a lasting impact on Janhvi. Auschwitz concentration camp was a complex of over 40 concentration and extermination camps operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II and the Holocaust. “Bawaal”, which was directed by renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, has glimpses of World War II and the concentration camp. Talking about Janhvi’s most beloved place, she said: “I think of Amsterdam for me because I fell in love with the city and as a team we also spent a lot of time in this city, but when we were in Poland, we actually went to visit Auschwitz, which was a very emotional experience. She added: “It taught us a lot about the seriousness of what we were doing and talking about. So it left a lasting impression on me and Varun. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, “Bawaal” will have its world premiere on Prime Video on July 21. Shriya Pilgaonkar awaits the release of Ishq-e-Nadaan; complete “The Broken News 2” Mumbai – Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, known for her work in the streaming show ‘Mirzapur’, has her hands full as she awaits the release of her upcoming film ‘Ishq-e-nadaan’ and has simultaneously wrapped up the schedule of her other streaming show ‘The Broken News 2’ In ‘Broken News’, Shriya portrays a feisty journalist who has also won her huge accolades. Shriya has shared some packaging images with her co-stars and crew and is excited for the public to see season 2 very soon. Sharing her excitement, the actress said, “I am absolutely thrilled with Season 2 of ‘Ishq-e-nadaan’ and ‘The Broken News’. Every character I have played this year has been exciting, different and allowed me to delve into various areas of storytelling. Madhu from “Taaza Khabar” was sassy and ambitious, while Radha from “The Broken News” Season 2 is fiercely dedicated to the war between news and fake stories . » “As for Siya in ‘Ishq-e-Nadaan’, she is a young girl navigating relationships and the complexities of love and family dynamics. I want to focus on making good films and series in different genres,” she added. “Ishq-e-nadaan” is set to be released on July 14 on Jio Cinema. (IANS)