Actor Good Doctor Hill Harper announces candidacy for Michigan Senate – The Hollywood Reporter





The doctor is in… the Michigan Senate race. Actor Hill Harper turns to politics. THE good doctor The star announced on Monday that he is running for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, challenging U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin for the Democratic nomination. In an interview with the Associated press Ahead of the announcement, the actor, who owns a home and cafe in Detroit, described himself as a small business owner, union member and activist and explained how not to be a “career politician “would give him an advantage in Congress. “It’s not about partying. These are people who feel represented,” Harper said. “And being an independent voice in the US Senate is something that I believe Michiganders want right now.” Harper had a 30-year career in television, co-starring in series such as City of Angels, CSI: NY, Covert Affairs, Limitless And Country. He played Dr. Marcus Andrews in the medical drama currently airing on ABC the good doctor since 2017. A Senate race means Harper is likely to quit the good doctor. (The Hollywood Reporter contacted ABC and Hill’s representatives for comment.) Harper is the latest public figure to turn to politics, continuing a decades-long trend dating back to Ronald Reagan’s election as governor of California in 1967 before a two-term presidency. Many campaigns have been pipe dreams (think singer Clay Aiken’s ill-fated congressional campaigns in 2014 and 2022, or Cynthia Nixon’s 2018 run for governor of New York), but other actors, singers, comedians, and personalities public have been much more successful. A number of American senators were known well before their elections: Al Franken, former saturday night live writer and actor, represented Minnesota in the Senate from 2009 to 2018; Fred Thompson, who played roles in The Hunt for Red October And die hard 2represented Tennessee from 1994 to 2003 and played District Attorney Arthur Branch in the Law and order frankness after leaving the Senate; George Murphy, a leading man from Hollywood’s Golden Age and former president of the Screen Actors Guild, represented California from 1965 to 1971; and JD Vance, the best-selling author, was elected senator from Ohio in 2022. Other high-profile politicians include Arnold Schwarzenegger, who served as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011; former wrestler Jesse “The Body” Ventura, who served as Governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003; and singer Sonny Bono, a congressman from 1994 until his death in 1998. And of course there was Donald Trump, the former NBC host The apprenticewho served one term as president from 2016 to 2020 and is currently running for another term in the GOP primary.

