



Linney’s social media stood out from Agata Slattery when choosing guest of honor at Westport Libraries’ 24th Annual Fundraiser, RESERVED for the evening.

Once we dug deeper and saw how she is as an activist and philanthropist, it was huge, said Slattery, Westport’s director of library development. “It’s really important to me because it embodies a healthy individual.” Each year, the library honors an individual whose work reflects the library’s mission to nurture a love of learning and enhance our understanding of the world, according to the event description. Past winners include TV producer and author Shonda Rhimes, director Martin Scorsese and violinist Itzhak Perlman. The library will honor Linney at the Trefz Forum at 8 p.m. Thursday with a ceremony that includes an hour-long conversation, a video featuring some of Linney’s friends and a surprise guest appearance, Slattery said. With nearly 500 in-person attendees expected, this is the library’s highest fundraiser yet, Slattery said, though she could not disclose the amount raised. We’re very, very humbled that so many people want to see it, said Slattery, who helped lead the fundraiser with executive director Bill Harmer. Linney has won a Screen Actors Guild Award, a National Board of Review Award, two Golden Globes and four Emmys. She has also earned several Oscar and Tony Award nominations. His past roles include a ruthless matriarch on the hit TV show Ozark, a divorced mother in the movie You Can Count on Me, a devoted sister in the romantic comedy Love Actually, Abigail Adams on the show, John Adams, among other stage and screen roles . She’s played characters of great depth and introspection and she consistently picks roles and projects that really shine a light on the human condition, Slattery said. And I just feel like she really explains what it means to be human in our modern times. Slattery said Linney’s advocacy and philanthropy also cemented the committee members’ decision to select her as this year’s recipient. Linney’s father, playwright Romulus Linney, died of lung cancer in 2011 and Linney helped raise funds to support cancer patients. The actor was awarded for his work on the Showtime series The Big C for his portrayal of a cancer patient. She also spoke out against gender inequality in cinema and has defended the work of women in industry. She also gives back to those who practice her craft, Slattery said. His work also aligns with libraries’ goal of blending the arts with a traditional library, Slattery said. She narrated audio books for Elizabeth Strout’s bestseller My Name is Lucy Barton and some detective novels by Carolyn Keene’s Nancy Drew. Linney also contributed songwriter and children’s author Sandra Boyntons”Philadelphia Chickens” And “Wild pork‘, which are available at Westport Library, Slattery said. Although the in-person event has reached capacity, the library is offering a possibility of streaming to watch the event live for $20. Attendees are encouraged to register for the virtual option by Monday evening, Slattery said.

