‘The Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper enters Michigan Senate race





Actor Hill Harper announced his candidacy July 10 to represent Michigan as a Democrat in the US Senate. “We can all feel it: DC just doesn’t get things done for people,” he wrote in his announcement tweet. “We need Representatives who support special interests, get money out of politics and make our government work for all of us. That’s why today I’m announcing my campaign for Senate American in Michigan!” The “Good Doctor” actor, 57, is a graduate of Brown University, attended Harvard Law School and currently lives in Detroit. In the ad, Harper, who is also known for his role on “CSI: NY,” included a video he says he recorded for his son, Pierce. In the video, he says he knows this trip will be tough for Pierce, but the 12-year-old is also the reason he’s running. “Dear Pierce, I’m recording this video for you because I’m about to make a big announcement and it’s going to be tough for us,” Harper says in the video. “Now I won’t be able to tuck you in every night or do our nightly prayers together, but those are sacrifices that so many hard-working families have to make every day,” Harper continues. In the video, Harper lists his qualifications, saying he started a nonprofit, owned a small business in Detroit, beat cancer and served on former President Barack Obama’s cancer panel, and that is a bestselling author. “But for me, adopting you is the greatest thing I’ve done in my life,” he said, later adding that conversations with his son about guns helped launch ‘a campaign. “When you told me you were scared to go to school because of the shootings, that’s not freedom… Every child in every neighborhood in every city in Michigan deserves the freedom to thrive “, said Harper. “I love you son and hope to make you proud,” Harper said. The Senate seat is up for grabs as its current occupant, Senator Debbie Stabenow, said in january that she will not seek a fifth term in 2024. Harper is the sixth person to run for the opening. Her main challenger is expected to be current U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin, who represents Michigan’s 7th District, according to the Associated Press.

