See you at the upcoming county fairs in suburban Illinois

It’s easy to dismiss the county fair as outdated or uncool, but don’t sleep on the county fair. It’s quintessentially American and a lot of fun to be had for the price of admission.

According to the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, the first county fair in America was held in 1811 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, as essentially an animal contest. Cash prizes were awarded to the best cattle.

The Knox County Fair in southern Knoxville State bills itself as the oldest fair in Illinois at 172 years old.

Modern fairs still have those agricultural roots, pardon the pun. Competitions have been added in everything from growing vegetables to rabbits to pies. County fairs now run for several days and feature bands, monster trucks, lemon shakes, elephant ears, carnival rides, petting zoos, pony rides, pig races and so many random entertainment halfway through.

Looking past all the pitfalls is usually an educational component that aims to help consumers understand the importance of agriculture and how their food gets to their tables.

Here’s an overview of when and where you can find your county’s fair.

The Kane County Fairgrounds celebrates 154 years of family fun and 4-H July 12-16 at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.

Hours are 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 12 and 13, noon to midnight on July 14 and 15; 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 16. Grandstand entertainment includes PCB Bull Riders and Cowgirls at 7:30 p.m. on July 14 and 15 and a demolition derby at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 16.

Bands on the Miller Lite Soundstage include Pino Farina on July 13, The Two Beer Tommy Band and The Breakfast Club on July 14, Hillbilly Rockstarz on July 15, and Dry County Line and Hi Infidelity on July 16.

Midway entertainment includes a carnival, Balsters Sheer Magic Show, petting zoo, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs and chainsaw carver Chad Kilpatrick. New this year is the Rhinestone Roper.

There is also a classic car show on July 15 and 16 with cars, trucks and motorcycles. A livestock auction is at 1 p.m. on July 16.

The DuPage County Fair has been entertaining DuPage County residents for 68 years in its current home.

This year, the fair will take place July 28-30 at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Tickets are $10; $5 for seniors and children 3 to 10 years old; children 2 and under and active military with ID free. At 2015 Manchester Road. 630-668-6636; dupagecountyfair.org/dupage-county-fair.

Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 28, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 29, and noon to 8 p.m. on July 30. The DuPage County Fair Talent Contest is July 30 with cash prizes for the top four.

New this year is an inaugural pickleball tournament that begins at 1:30 p.m. daily.

Everyone loves a demolition derby like the one on July 16 at the Kane County Fair. (Kane County Fair)

A staple of the fair is 4-H and open class exhibits. Contests include everything from cookies and quick breads to photography and painting to floral design and sewing.

The Lake County Fair celebrates its 94th year with Ferris wheels, funnel cakes, monster trucks, cattle contests and more.

The fair runs July 26-30 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Tickets are $15; $5 for children 6-12, seniors 65+, active military, veterans, and dependents with valid military ID (not available online). Free for children 5 and under and active military members in uniform and for veterans and dependents with valid military ID on July 27. At 1060 E. Peterson Road. 847-680-7200; lcfair.com/2023.

Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 26 and 27, 10 a.m. to midnight on July 28 and 29, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 30. Grass parking is free; preferred parking on a paved lot near the main east entrance is $20.

Daily activities include 4-H shows, carnival, Kidbucks Game Show, pig races, petting zoo, camel and pony rides, Stars Stunt Dog Show, lumberjack show , a beer tent and live music at the Festival Square stage and bingo and live music at the Grandstand Beer Garden. Paid admission includes entry to the arena, where you’ll find demolition derbies, monster trucks, and motocross.

The theme for the Kendall County Fair this year is For the Community, By the Community. The fair returns August 3-6 at Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville. Tickets are free until 3 p.m.; after 3 p.m. they are $10. At 10826 Illinois Route 71. 630-553-2860; kendallcountyfair.org.

The Kendall County Fair will have 4-H exhibits, a 4-H livestock auction, food vendors, a beer garden and a carnival.

Entertainment includes a Western speed show at noon on August 3 and truck and tractor pulls at 6:30 p.m. on August 4 and 5. Country band Diamondback performs at 8:30 p.m. on August 4 and country singer Ashley Victoria performs at 8:30 p.m. on August 5. The Wheels at the Fair Auto Show and Craft Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 6.

The Will County Fair celebrates its 120th anniversary this year with its traditional week of family fun, live music, contests and food vendors.

The fair runs August 23-27 at the Will County Fairgrounds in Peotone. Tickets are $5; free for children 9 and under. $1 on August 23. Seniors and veterans, $2 on August 24. Grandstand tickets cost between $10 and $25. At 710 West St. 708-258-9359; willcountyfair.org.

Hours are 8:00 a.m. to midnight daily. The vendors and carnival closed between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Sunday dismantling begins at 8 p.m. The beer pavilion is open until midnight daily.

The Will County Fair will feature exhibits on animal husbandry, agriculture, horticulture, textiles, vegetables, floriculture, cakes and pastries, candies and cookies, breads, art and photography, etc

Free daily entertainment includes a magician, juggler, circus-themed performer, and live music in the family entertainment tent and beer garden.

The ping pong ball drop for children ages 3-11 will take place at 5:30 p.m. on August 23 at the track.

The annual Chili Cooking Contest runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 27 in the beer garden. The registration fee is $10 and is open to the first 20 applicants. Judging is at 1 p.m. and tasting bowls will be sold starting at 1:15 p.m.; $2 a bowl.

The Baby Show for babies ages 6-36 months will take place at 1:30 p.m. on August 27 in the south side of the trade show floor, inside the restaurant. Mail-in entries are due by August 23; in-person registrations due by August 26. Admission is $1 with a certified birth certificate (or copy).

Grandstand entertainment includes the Illinois Tractor Pulling Associations Truck and Tractor at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Monster Truck Show at 7 p.m. Aug. 25, Will County Fair Scramble and Scramble Derby at noon, and a derby demolition at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 and a rodeo at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Annie Alleman is a freelance journalist for the Beacon-News.