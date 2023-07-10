Entertainment
Ajit Aroras Unaad receives rave reviews from Bollywood stars and directors
The highly anticipated premiere of producer Ajit Aroras’ latest film, Unaad, was a star affair attended by many well-known Bollywood personalities and directors. The event was a great celebration of the films’ success, and the entire team behind Unaad received immense appreciation for their efforts in creating a remarkable cinematic experience.
Bollywood personalities present at the premiere included renowned directors Farhad Samji, Anand L Rai, veteran actor Boman Irani, acclaimed director Habib Faisal, Mukesh Chhabra, actor Ravi Dubey and many other personalities from the city by Tinsell. Their presence added an extra aura of prestige and excitement to the evening, as they mingled with the cast and crew of Unit and shared their thoughts on the film.
Ajit Arora, after receiving accolades at the premiere, said: Unit is one of those films that is close to my heart. On premiere night, the reactions I received from everyone made me realize that I made a film that touched the hearts of the audience. I am grateful for the appreciation and love I received from Farhad Samji, Boman Irani, Habib Faisal and many more. I sincerely hope and wish that the public will pour out their love on Unitseeing it on Cinema Jio and make it a huge success.
The first evening of Unit was not only a celebration of the film, but also a testament to the hard work, dedication and talent of Ajit Arora and his team. The overwhelming appreciation of Bollywood personalities and directors only reinforces the belief that Unit is set to have a significant impact on the Indian film industry.
As the curtains closed on premiere night, the buzz surrounding Unit continues to grow, with eager anticipation from audiences eager to witness this outstanding cinematic masterpiece. The film was released on July 8 on Cinema Jio.
