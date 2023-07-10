Ex-NU players describe racist environment in football program

Three former North West football players described a ‘conducive culture of racism’ to The Daily, recalling multiple racist actions and remarks by coaching staff and players.

The three players, who played for the team in the late 2000s, also corroborated some of the hazing claims reported by The Daily on Saturday.

Ramon Diaz Jr., a Latino offensive lineman for Northwestern from 2005 to 2008, said his experience on the football team was hostile as a non-white player.

“I didn’t feel like I could be anything other than white,” Diaz told The Daily. “We never felt like we could be ourselves. We had to fit in by being white or acting white or laughing at our own people.

Another player, who asked to remain anonymous and played the full 2009 season, said racism within the team was often blatant. He alleged that head coach Pat Fitzgerald would ask black players and coaches to cut longer hairstyles – including dreadlocks – so that they were more in line with what Fitzgerald called the “Wildcat Way”.

The player said that phrase – along with “good, clean American fun” – was often used by coaches to refer to how they wanted players to look and act.

The first anonymous player said that white players who have long hairstyles are not asked to change their appearance.

“These are two phrases you would hear a lot on the program that referred to the feeling of ‘falling in line’,” the player said. “If you weren’t in line with the ‘Wildcat Way,’ Coach Fitz or one of the coaches would quickly say, ‘Yeah, check your purse.

Fitzgerald’s agent declined The Daily’s request for comment.

A second unnamed player, a former offensive lineman who is black, told The Daily a similar story about Fitzgerald asking a member of the coaching staff to cut his dreadlocks.

“The racist stuff… the stuff that refers to how black players are treated, in my mind, that was a form of hazing,” the anonymous first player said.

University spokesman Jon Yates told The Daily that the university was unaware of the allegations.

“The alleged ‘racist comments and behavior towards non-white players” by Coach Fitzgerald and his team members would be totally unacceptable and inconsistent with our culture and values, if true,” Yates wrote in an email. “As we do with any allegation, we will deal with the charges immediately and all findings will be considered.

The second anonymous player agreed, adding that racism was central to the program’s culture.

“There was a certain culture of allowing racism and other microaggressions that I had to experience and other offensive linemen who were people of color had to experience,” the second player said.

Diaz, the former offensive lineman, is now a clinical therapist. He said the culture of the program had a profound mental impact on him. He was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after graduating from Northwestern and said his time on the football team was a major factor in that diagnosis.

After graduating, he would have flashbacks of things that happened in the football dressing room and nightmares, he said.

“The fact that I’m still going to a therapist and talking about these things after more than 10 years is indicative of the state of mental health I was in,” Diaz said. “I didn’t even watch a football game for almost five years after I left Northwestern. It was such a negative experience for me that I wanted nothing to do with the sport.

Diaz described several racist comments directed at him by players and coaches. A teammate asked him why he didn’t play soccer instead of football. He said he was also forced to shave “Cinco de Mayo” into his hair during a tradition where freshmen shave messages on their heads.

Diaz and the Anonymous Second Player detailed an instance in which a former offensive line coach joked about asking Diaz how to clean up a dirty room. The coach then made a racist joke about how Diaz’s family must know how to clean houses, the two former players said.

Diaz said he heard the same trainer tell a black teammate to stop wearing certain hats because he “wasn’t in the hood anymore,” before calling the way he walked a “gangster walk.”

He also said he once overheard a player tell another black teammate to show him “how monkeys act.”

“Your blackness was not allowed to shine through, whether it was the way you got down to your hair,” the anonymous first player said.

The second anonymous player added that he often felt like the team was separated by race. He said the defensive side of the ball had more black players, while the attacking side was often predominantly white. It made it difficult to be an attacking player of color, he said.

“A lot of people ended up being transferred, especially on the attacking side of the ball, because it was a very racially segregated team,” he said.

Diaz agreed that the team felt “absolutely” isolated at times, especially on the offensive line. At the end of his time at Northwestern, Diaz said he felt “completely alienated” from his teammates and had to act white to fit in.

“The topics of most of those conversations (with his therapist) revolve around my self-esteem,” Diaz said. “Which is a very common outcome in someone who has been psychologically controlled, manipulated and abused.”

All three players also confirmed that a tradition of hazing called “car wash” existed and was part of a larger system of hazing within the team.

This story has been updated to include a player’s direct quote in the lede. This story has also been updated to include comments from the University.

