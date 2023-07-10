Jamie Foxx Chicago: The actor was reportedly spotted publicly for the first time since being hospitalized on a river boat





CHICAGO– There finally seems to be proof that Jamie Foxx is on the mend. In a video posted by TMZ, Foxx is supposedly seen boating on the Chicago River on Sunday afternoon, looking healthy as he smiles and waves to a group of boaters who applaud his appearance. The Oscar-winning actor then tweeted a cap for his bourbon and wrote, “Boat life Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!” CNN has contacted Foxx representatives for comment. The actor has been recovering since April, when he had an undisclosed medical complication, according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx. The star was in Atlanta filming at the time. No other information about the incident was provided. In May, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN that Foxx was undergoing medical treatment at a physical rehabilitation center in chicago. That same month, his daughter pushed back against reports that her father was unwell, posting on social media: ‘Sad to see how the media is going wild’. “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks recovering,” Corinne Foxx wrote. “He was actually playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We also have an exciting job announcement coming up next week!” She later announced that she would be hosting a new music-centric trivia game titled “We Are Family” in which non-famous relatives of celebrities “would perform duets with their famous hidden family member” as the audience tempted to guess the identity of the star. No date has been given for the premiere of this show. Foxx and her daughter had previously worked together on the game show “Beat Shazam.” John Boyega, Foxx’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ co-star, recently spoke to People at the film’s premiere and said he finally heard from Foxx after trying to reach him. “He’s fine,” Boyega said. “And then, you know, we just give him privacy, and we can’t wait for him to come back.” Co-producer Datari Turner confirmed what Boyega says. “He’s doing great. I promise you that. He’s doing really, really well,” Turner said. “(Director) Juel (Taylor) spoke to him yesterday. John Boyega spoke to him yesterday. He’s really, really fit and in good spirits. And he’ll be back on screen. He’ll be back at work very Soon. “ Although Foxx hasn’t been seen publicly since his medical incident, there have been a few posts on his verified social media, including one in which he thanked his followers for their well wishes. The video in the player above is from an earlier report. The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

