Kenneth Rooks produced the Hollywood ending, but what’s next for the BYU star?

While Harrison Ford and Tom Cruise spent the weekend showcasing their big-budget Hollywood flicks, Kenneth Rooks, running around in a $150 pair of shoes, stole the show. Within minutes it became a life lesson to overcome, endure and end.

Filmmakers dream of such a scenario.

The BYU junior from Walla Walla, Wash. recovered from a crash to win the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Rooks is the first collegiate racer to win United States Championship gold in 32 years.

I honestly don’t know how to describe it, Rooks told BYU Sports Nation. I’m just grateful for the support I received.

The fall

At the start of the 7.5 lap race, Rooks got tangled up in the crowded field.

The person in front of me tripped and made it difficult for me to find my way over the obstacle and I just couldn’t get over it and fell, he said. Things happen that you cannot control.

Rooks fell to the ground the same way he fell during practice two weeks prior.

I guess the Lord was watching over me and helping me prepare, he said. I had a plan in place that if I fell, I would pick myself up and slowly work my way back to the peloton, because a quick surge of energy afterwards to try and catch me right away could have worn me down.

Rooks began his comeback needing to catch the 13 runners ahead of him and eclipse the four-second cushion held by the leader.

To be able to have the presence of mind to stay present in that moment was really special, he said. When I first came downstairs, I was just thinking, Oh shit! I guess that’s where we are right now. Is my race over? Then I got up and decided to keep going and see how many people I could catch.

In true Hollywood fashion, Rooks caught them all.

Recovery

For the next few minutes, the 5ft 10in defending NCAA champion channeled his inner Rocky Balboa, Maximus and Superman conquering each contestant like a gladiator, one at a time, and setting up a stretch race for the ages.

Kenneth Rooks crosses the finish line to win the men’s 3,000 meter steeplechase final at the U.S. Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Ashley Landis, Associated Press

I did a lot better than I expected, he said. Those last 150 meters as I drove towards the finish, I think my mouth was hanging open. Partly because I was trying to get some fresh air, but partly because I was like, holy cow! In fact, I win this thing! How is it going ?

It happened.

Even with the spill, Rooks clocked a personal best 8:16.78 and won the race by less than half a second.

I think I know what I did. After the race, everyone was telling me congratulations and how impressed they were and what kind of life lessons they could teach, he said. Track and field coaches came to see me and said: I’m going to show my athletes a video of this race.

The historic race deserves its place among the greatest individual athletic accomplishments in BYU history and deserves Hollywood cinematic attention. That’s what they do with true stories of remarkable finishes that no one saw coming not even Rooks.

I’m still amazed that I had the presence of mind to get out of it.

Henry Marais

Former cougar Henry Marsh is considered one of the best obstacle fighters in American history. He won the national title at BYU in 1978 and competed in three Olympics. The moment Rooks hit the track, Marsh’s legacy crossed his mind.

I hadn’t thought of it before, but when I first fell, Henry’s name immediately came to mind, Rooks said. He used to come out at the back of the pack at the start of races and slowly come back up. He was running at his own pace and within himself. It occurred to me too, that I had to run like Henry Marsh.

As a result, BYU has two national steeplechase champions, separated by 45 years.

And after?

The victory allows Rooks to train for the next few months at the World Championships in Athletics in Budapest before returning to BYU to compete in the Big 12.

Right now I plan to come back and run cross country in the fall and then prepare well for the Olympic trials next year, he said. I have a very good shot given that I won this year.

There’s no golden Oscar statue for Rooks’ dramatic performance, but he did earn a gold medal and a good taste of his potential on the world stage.