Entertainment
Kenneth Rooks produced the Hollywood ending, but what’s next for the BYU star?
While Harrison Ford and Tom Cruise spent the weekend showcasing their big-budget Hollywood flicks, Kenneth Rooks, running around in a $150 pair of shoes, stole the show. Within minutes it became a life lesson to overcome, endure and end.
I guess the Lord was watching over me and helping me prepare. I had a plan in place that if I fell, I would pick myself up and slowly work my way back to the peloton, because a quick surge of energy afterwards to try and catch me right away could have worn me down. BYU Kenneth Rooks Obstacle Chaser
Filmmakers dream of such a scenario.
The BYU junior from Walla Walla, Wash. recovered from a crash to win the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Rooks is the first collegiate racer to win United States Championship gold in 32 years.
I honestly don’t know how to describe it, Rooks told BYU Sports Nation. I’m just grateful for the support I received.
The fall
At the start of the 7.5 lap race, Rooks got tangled up in the crowded field.
The person in front of me tripped and made it difficult for me to find my way over the obstacle and I just couldn’t get over it and fell, he said. Things happen that you cannot control.
Rooks fell to the ground the same way he fell during practice two weeks prior.
I guess the Lord was watching over me and helping me prepare, he said. I had a plan in place that if I fell, I would pick myself up and slowly work my way back to the peloton, because a quick surge of energy afterwards to try and catch me right away could have worn me down.
Rooks began his comeback needing to catch the 13 runners ahead of him and eclipse the four-second cushion held by the leader.
To be able to have the presence of mind to stay present in that moment was really special, he said. When I first came downstairs, I was just thinking, Oh shit! I guess that’s where we are right now. Is my race over? Then I got up and decided to keep going and see how many people I could catch.
In true Hollywood fashion, Rooks caught them all.
Recovery
For the next few minutes, the 5ft 10in defending NCAA champion channeled his inner Rocky Balboa, Maximus and Superman conquering each contestant like a gladiator, one at a time, and setting up a stretch race for the ages.
I did a lot better than I expected, he said. Those last 150 meters as I drove towards the finish, I think my mouth was hanging open. Partly because I was trying to get some fresh air, but partly because I was like, holy cow! In fact, I win this thing! How is it going ?
It happened.
Even with the spill, Rooks clocked a personal best 8:16.78 and won the race by less than half a second.
I think I know what I did. After the race, everyone was telling me congratulations and how impressed they were and what kind of life lessons they could teach, he said. Track and field coaches came to see me and said: I’m going to show my athletes a video of this race.
The historic race deserves its place among the greatest individual athletic accomplishments in BYU history and deserves Hollywood cinematic attention. That’s what they do with true stories of remarkable finishes that no one saw coming not even Rooks.
I’m still amazed that I had the presence of mind to get out of it.
Henry Marais
Former cougar Henry Marsh is considered one of the best obstacle fighters in American history. He won the national title at BYU in 1978 and competed in three Olympics. The moment Rooks hit the track, Marsh’s legacy crossed his mind.
I hadn’t thought of it before, but when I first fell, Henry’s name immediately came to mind, Rooks said. He used to come out at the back of the pack at the start of races and slowly come back up. He was running at his own pace and within himself. It occurred to me too, that I had to run like Henry Marsh.
As a result, BYU has two national steeplechase champions, separated by 45 years.
And after?
The victory allows Rooks to train for the next few months at the World Championships in Athletics in Budapest before returning to BYU to compete in the Big 12.
Right now I plan to come back and run cross country in the fall and then prepare well for the Olympic trials next year, he said. I have a very good shot given that I won this year.
There’s no golden Oscar statue for Rooks’ dramatic performance, but he did earn a gold medal and a good taste of his potential on the world stage.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deseret.com/2023/7/10/23789693/byu-streeplechaser-kenneth-rooks-victory-at-usa-championships-had-hollywood-ending-whats-next
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kenneth Rooks produced the Hollywood ending, but what’s next for the BYU star?
- Google: These two ‘popular’ Android apps with millions of downloads sent user data to China
- 6.6 strong earthquake rocks the Atlantic Ocean; There is no tsunami threat at the moment
- Increase copra supply, Stalin writes to PM Modi
- MPs endorse report slamming Johnson allies for ‘coordinated’ attack on Partygate probe
- Government to ‘fight’ IMF criticism over minerals export ban – Regulation
- Jamie Foxx Chicago: The actor was reportedly spotted publicly for the first time since being hospitalized on a river boat
- Five Cardinals earn WGCA All-American Scholars
- 6 Looks Guaranteed to Score Style Points – StyleCaster
- Responsible cleaning is as bad for health innovation as greenwashing is bad for sustainability. Here’s how to stop it.
- Thursday night’s film kicks off the Worthington International Film Festival – The Globe
- Doug Burgum talks about Trump, China and abortion