Kevin Spacey may have drugged alleged victim before assault, UK court has heard
LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) – An alleged victim of Kevin Spacey told a London court on Monday he believed the Oscar-winning American actor drugged him before performing oral sex on him after he passed out.
Spacey is on trial at Southwark Crown Court in London on a dozen historic sex offense charges against four men, then aged between 20 and 30, between 2001 and 2013.
The 63-year-old has denied all charges and his lawyer, Patrick Gibbs, said at the start of the trial that the jury was going to hear “damn lies”.
The trial, which enters its third week on Monday, heard testimony from the fourth plaintiff, who described Spacey as a “vile sexual predator”.
The man, who cannot be identified, alleges Spacey sexually assaulted him and then performed oral sex on him when he passed out at Spacey’s London flat in the late 2000s.
Testifying in person behind a screen, the man denied Gibbs’ suggestions that he consented and said he “went to sleep or, I believe, (was) on drugs” before sex.
Gibbs said it was “well known in the theater industry that Mr. Spacey liked to flirt with men”, which the alleged victim accepted.
The attorney said the plaintiff continued to talk to Spacey after the actor allegedly put his face in his crotch, meaning he “appeared to be comfortable in the apartment.”
The alleged victim denied it was true, saying: “I felt like I was surrounded by a shark.” He also described Spacey as “atrocious, despicable (and) disgusting”.
He also said he had brought a civil action against Spacey in Britain, seeking around 400,000 pounds (about $510,000) in damages, but added: ‘What I want is justice criminal.”
The man said he would ‘give it all up’ if Spacey apologized to him, but thought it was ‘dubious’.
‘PREDATOR’
The alleged victim had told police he wrote to Spacey asking for advice on his budding acting career when he was in his twenties and received a call from Spacey while he was drinking in a pub.
Spacey asked him if he wanted to ‘meet up for a beer and I said ‘yes, of course,'” the man told officers. He added that he was “smitten with the idea of basically meeting an idol”.
He said in a recorded interview with police played to jurors that they met in central London before going to Spacey’s flat, where the couple drank beer, ate pizza and smoked pot. cannabis.
The alleged victim said he thanked Spacey for his help and the actor “opened his arms and he went ‘come here’ and I didn’t, I thought that was a little weird.”
He said Spacey “was just rubbing his face against my crotch.”
Police asked the man if he was considering leaving after that. He said he felt “vulnerable”, but added: “There was also still this nagging doubt… Maybe I’m a jerk here, maybe it’s the acting world.”
He also said he didn’t want to “annoy someone so powerful” in the acting world.
The man told police he then fell asleep, which he said was unusual, and when he woke up a few hours later, Spacey “was just giving me oral sex. … I woke up with this”.
He added that he told Spacey to stop, after which the actor told him to leave and not tell anyone what happened.
Later in his interview, the man said he was told that Spacey liked “young straight people”, but was then indifferent because he “didn’t know at the time that he (Spacey) was a predator”.
Gibbs said Spacey’s phone records showed the actor called the alleged victim just before 1 a.m. on the day of the alleged assault, suggesting he left Spacey’s apartment “almost immediately after contact very intimate” between him and Spacey.
Testifying in court behind a screen, the plaintiff replied, “No, that’s not true. I woke up in the morning. He also said, “Nothing happened that was consensual.”
Gibbs also said the man texted Spacey shortly after the alleged assault. The plaintiff said he wanted to tape Spacey admitting what happened, but they didn’t see each other again.
Reporting by Sam Tobin; edited by Mark Heinrich and Nick Macfie
