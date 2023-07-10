The Blessed Carlos Acutis Eucharistic Miracles Exhibit Travels to Hollywood | National Catholic Registry

Editor’s Note: This article was first published on Angelus News July 6, 2023and is reproduced with permission.

Three minutes late was enough to change the life of Patrick Magat.

Magat and seven other members of his religious group had gone to the Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi last September during a tour of Italy, but were turned away at 7:03 p.m. to view the body of Blessed Carlo Acutis.

Closing time was 7 p.m. sharp.

Rather than leave with the rest of the religious group, Magat and her aunt spent the night in Assisi to worship Acutis the next day.

Something told me it was more than a visit, recalls Magat.

Turns out it was.

Magat, who oversees the live broadcast of Sunday Masses at Christ the King Church in Hollywood, became interested in Acutis’ life after Pope Francis beatified him on October 10, 2020.

This experience and Magats’ experience in Assisi inspired him to present an exhibit to Christ the King based on a website created by Acutis that lists the more than 100 eucharistic miracles recognized by the Catholic Church.

Just as Acutis’ faith grew during his brief life, the exhibit caught fire and will travel to more than 30 other parishes in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles through next spring, fueled by growing interest for the life of Acutis at a time when national eucharistic renewal is in full swing.

We didn’t expect so many parishes to say yes to hosting the exhibit, which surprised us all, said Fr. Juan Ochoa, pastor of Christ the King and director of the Divine Worship Office of the ‘archdiocese.

But perhaps that’s not so surprising considering Acutis’ life story.

After Acutis’ beatification, interest grew in a website he created which eucharistic miracle catalogs throughout the ages and around the world.

Acutis, a London-born, Italian-raised gamer and computer programmer, was 15 when he died of leukemia in 2006. He was dedicated to serving the poor, and his deep faith led to his family’s conversion and sent him on pilgrimage to the birthplaces of saints and the sites of Eucharistic miracles.

Acutis asked to be buried in Assisi because of his love for Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of the poor. The teenager was known to buy sleeping bags for homeless people and donate whatever money he had.

The tomb of Carlo Acutis was opened for public veneration in Assisi, Italy on October 1, 2020. Photos courtesy of the Diocese of Assisi.

And Acutis was passionate about the Holy Eucharist.

The more often we receive the Eucharist, Acutis wrote on his website, the more we will become like Jesus, so that on this Earth we will have a taste of heaven.

The Eucharistic miracles related by Acutis consist of inexplicable phenomena such as consecrated hosts that bleed. Some Catholic saints are said to have survived for years solely through the Holy Eucharist.

Although the expo has already been held in more than 3,000 parishes worldwide, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles would be the first diocese in California to host it, Ochoa said.

The exhibit opened June 11 at Christ the King and will be shown in July at St. Columbkille’s Church and nearby Church of the Nativity in South Los Angeles, then at St. John Chrysostom Church. in Inglewood before moving on to other parishes.

Father Juan Ochoa, parish priest of the Church of Christ the King, blesses the parishes Carlo Acutis Exhibition of Eucharistic miracles on June 11. Victor Alemn/Angeles News

Acutis is nicknamed the Saint of the Millennium due to his youth and computer skills. Although he enjoyed playing video games like Halo on his PlayStation, he reportedly limited himself to playing one hour a week.

Ochoa believes the timing of Acutis’ eucharistic awakening and youth is a reason for his rise to popularity.

He’s a teenager, which means our young people can relate to him much more easily, Ochoa said. Usually when we talk about religion we are talking about adults. Many times it is difficult to identify with teenagers.

At our show, I asked people, do you realize that the person who put this together was a teenager between 12 and 15? Getting younger generations to become active in the Church is so difficult. This is an opportunity for us to talk to teenagers.

And, of course, with Eucharistic revival, we are talking about Eucharistic miracles. This exhibition is an opportunity for Catholics to deepen their faith and recognize the presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

Parishes wishing to host the exhibition, known as the Blessed Carlo Acutis International Exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles Around the World, may visit Sharp website and download the free PDF files that they can enlarge for viewing.

Magat, 33, considers Acutis, who would have turned 32 this year, a shining example of faith especially for people his age.

He said he was happy to have been moved to spend the night last September in Assisi to pay homage to Acutis.

I want to return to Rome when he is canonized as a saint, Magat said.

For more information on local parishes hosting the Eucharistic Miracles Exhibition, visit LACatholics.org/Eucharist.