Kiwanis Club helps seniors and veterans with music – Macomb Daily

John DAnna leads the Senior Music Outreach Committee at the Kiwanis Club of the Township of Shelby Golden Ks. The program aims to improve the quality of life for seniors and veterans using personalized digital music technology.

I’ve been researching music therapy for about 30 years and it’s amazing, said DAnna, 71.

He owns and teaches at the Music Stadium Center for Fine Arts & Creative Studies in Macomb Township. There, he programs music on MP4 players purchased by the Golden K Kiwanis Club. An MP4 player is an electronic device for playing digital audio files. The music is adapted to everyone’s needs.

He often works with people at the Martha T. Berry Medical Care Center in Mount Clemens or in senior living facilities that specialize in memory care.

I personally meet the family, he says. I discover all their passions and loves, what kind of music they grew up with, who the artists were. I have accumulated thousands and thousands of songs from different artists so that I can program these MP4 players. You just press the button and I’ll tell you what you just watched the smiles and reaction of these people. It almost makes you cry.

The discovery is therapeutic for some, he added.

What we found was that by programming these players with music from the time the person grew up, it could be the 40s, 50s, 60s and we put the headphones on the patients with dementia, all of a sudden they started to come to life. They had no longer taken their medication. They started responding and they knew all the words and songs of their time.

What I realized is that the music is in the memory. It’s in the connections, the synapses that connect to it. Music reconnects their current brain, which is in dementia, to old songs. They come back a bit. It’s not a cure, but it’s an amazing result, DAnna said.

My mom was the first person I tried with. She was 93 years old. She had seven children and she didn’t even know our names, but she remembered every word of the songs we played for her, and soon after we played the music, she could remember little things. So it’s like a little trigger, but it’s a dramatic thing for people with dementia.

And it’s all free, DAnna said. We have a budget in our Kiwanis Golden K and they gave me an open budget to buy everything I need. It costs around $25, so it’s not like it’s a lot of money. I do it for free. It’s something we do as volunteers. The best work of humanity is service to others.

DAnna was volunteering with the Jaycees.

They work with young people and now I am with old people. I see the needs of seniors and veterans and there is a huge need for that. I’m so grateful to be able to do this for people. Anyone can call a family member with dementia and I will meet them and get them a unit, he said.

DAnna can be reached at 586-924-5741.

The American Music Therapy Association says music therapy for veterans dates back to 1945 when the War Department issued a bulletin about a program using music to help recovering GIs in Army hospitals. Music has been incorporated into recreation, education, occupational therapy and physical rehabilitation.

Music therapy is used today to help veterans with post-traumatic stress and delayed onset PTSD, traumatic brain injury, major depression, especially those with complications such as substance abuse, family conflict and the risk of suicide.

AMTA cited a study that indicates that approximately 15% of the 1.7 million service members who have deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom have TPS and there are still many of those who have the condition who served in Korea and in the Vietnam War.

A snag in the Kiwanis system is the lack of time caregivers in facilities have to help residents use the players. DAnna is trying to involve more family members in working with their loved one and the system.

I’d rather put the music on than give them so many drugs and knock them out, he said. It exceeded my wildest expectations for the power of music for dementia patients. I have to find a way to carry on with the people, or salvage the units and reprogram them for someone else.

DAnna offers musical performances for senior residences and gives free piano lessons to veterans.

I give piano lessons because the music is powerful, he says. Many of these veterans need help and I have offered them music and music lessons to overcome some of their PTSD. I’m going to do it at the music studio and help the veterans any way I can. I asked God to help me understand everything. Its growth is faster than I imagined. I invited them to discuss how I can help them. The plan will come to fruition.

The Kiwanis Club of Shelby Township Golden K provides free mobility devices and home support supplies to anyone who needs them, but especially seniors and veterans. A club volunteer is in a 2,000 square foot storage facility at 51660 Van Dyke Ave. (a former courthouse site) 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays to help choose manual wheelchairs, electric wheelchairs and scooters, transport chairs and lift chairs, walkers. , Knee Scooters, Medical Beds, Shower Seats, Transfer Shower Chairs, Dressers, Toilet Risers, Hoyer Lifts, Toilet Seat Safety Frames, Walkers, Canes, Crutches, Diapers, Overbed Tables, ramps, pedals and reach handles. For more information on medical equipment, call Rich Morian at 248-821-1496.

The Golden K Club meets at 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Mondays in rooms 2 and 3 of the Shelby Township Senior Center at 14975 21 Mile Road.

We have probably the largest doctor’s office in the tri-state area, DAnna said. It’s a wonderful thing when people come in and tell you their stories about their mother, father, aunt and you get the full effect of the goodness we’ve done here.

The club’s next fundraiser is the Bill Hoehn-Ray Pini Memorial Golf Outing on August 28 at Greystone Golf and Banquet Center, 67500 Mound Road, Washington Township. The event needs sponsors from $125 to $1,500. The cost for golfers is $150 and it starts with a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. and ends with dinner at 4 p.m. For more information, call Mike Tow at 586-531-1034.

The K of C exit takes advantage of the outdoor stations

Knights of Columbus St. Hubert Council 11658 is holding its 27th annual Cy Minnella golf outing on July 28 at Cracklewood Golf Club, 18215 24 Mile Road, Macomb. The four-person, 18-hole scramble begins with registration at 12:30 p.m. and shotgun tee time at 2 p.m. The event raises funds for the construction of an outdoor Stations of the Cross at St. Louis Catholic Church in Clinton Township. The devotional area is used by Catholics, Anglicans, Lutherans and Methodists during the season of Lent and on Fridays throughout the rest of the year to commemorate the events of Good Friday. The cost of the golf outing is $110. See advice11658.com or call Erni Boulos at 586-747-5565.

Veterans are hosting a golf outing on July 22

The annual Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 154 golf outing, which benefits the Veteran Support Center and its food pantry, takes place on July 22. Clinton Township. Cost is $100 per golfer for 18 holes with cart, breakfast, lunch, two drink tickets, and BBQ buffet dinner with open bar. Contact Debbie at 586-463-5031.

