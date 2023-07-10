Man claims he woke up when actor assaulted him

LONDON An aspiring actor who accused Kevin Spacey of being a ‘vile sexual predator’ who drugged and assaulted him when he asked for his mentorship admitted on Monday he later joked with friends that he could resort to having sex with the Oscar-winning actor if he couldn’t look for work.

The man testified he used humor to cope with the trauma he suffered after falling asleep or passing out at the Hollywood star’s apartment and waking up to find Spacey him doing a blowjob.

“It’s become a running joke and I’m the one running with the joke,” he said of poking fun at the incident for a “sense of catharsis.”

The man is the fourth and latest alleged victim to accuse the two-time Oscar winner in a sexual assault trial in Britain between 2001 and 2013 when Spacey worked at the Old Vic Theater in London.

Spacey, 63, is on trial in a London court on 12 counts, including sexual assault, indecent assault and inciting someone to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent . He denies all the allegations and his attorney has suggested the accusers were seeking payments from Spacey.

The witness said he didn’t complain about Spacey for almost a decade after the 2008 incident because he wanted to work in the industry. He said it was a David versus Goliath situation and he feared “being criticized by his lawyers”.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Patrick Gibbs confronted the witness with the jokes he later made about Spacey and the apparent texts or calls he made to the star after the incident.

The man admitted he initially resisted police demands for phone data and social media accounts, but denied obstructing the investigation, which has since been unable to find his records. the time of the incident.

He denied staying in contact with Spacey for four months after the incident despite the actor’s phone data appearing to show phone calls and text messages to the witness’s number.

The man strenuously dismissed suggestions that he made up the allegations because he was ashamed of having sex with Spacey.

“This line of questioning is offensive,” he said. “Nothing happened that was consensual.”

The Associated Press does not usually name alleged victims of sex crimes, and British bars provide information that could reveal their identity.

The eyewitness said Spacey was one of his idols and wrote to the actor because he was “hungry for inspiration” and hoped to meet up for coffee and advice. He said he was stunned when Spacey called him several weeks later and invited him to meet later that evening for a drink.

He said he had heard that Spacey was gay and liked straight young men, but was naive when he accepted the actor’s invitation to come up to his apartment in London’s Waterloo district.

It wasn’t until he smoked marijuana and drank beer that he got the sense Spacey had other intentions, the witness said. He said Spacey hugged him and put his head in the man’s crotch. He said he pushed Spacey away and tried to make small talk.

“I felt like I was surrounded by a shark,” he testified.

He said he felt like he had been drugged and had become drowsy. He said he woke up five or six hours later, slumped on the couch with his pants down and Spacey kneeling over him with his head in his crotch.

During the man’s interview with police played for jurors, he choked up on providing details of the incident he said he never told friends. He said he pushed Spacey away and the actor told him to leave.

Gibbs challenged the man’s timeline with recordings from Spacey’s phone that appeared to show the actor calling him while pretending to be chilling on the couch. Gibbs suggested Spacey phoned the witness as he was returning home after having consensual contact, but the man said Spacey likely called him while he was unconscious to cover his tracks.

The man said he decided to come forward in 2017 after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct in the United States when the #MeToo movement broke out.

The man said he sued Spacey after a US attorney told him he could win him $10million, but denied making up the cash-out claims after years of financial hardship and a gambling problem that had forced him to live on loans from friends and relatives.

He said he turned himself in to the police after a friend told him he would be more credible if he reported a crime before filing a complaint. The trial continues on Tuesday before a jury of nine men and three women at Southwark Crown Court.

Spacey, who is free on full bail, could face a prison sentence if convicted.

One of Hollywood’s biggest names until sexual misconduct allegations derailed his career, Spacey won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the 1995 film ‘The Usual Suspects’ and the lead actor Oscar for the 1999 film ‘American Beauty’. He ran London’s Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.

