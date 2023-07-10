Entertainment
Greta Gerwig tells how Hollywood and disco inspired Barbie
The works of Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell, Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds are among the old Hollywood influences behind Greta GerwigIt is Barbie.
From EW Around the table interview with the cast, Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the director’s star and fellow producer, reflects on attending Cinema Church with the team every Sunday at Notting Hill’s Electric Cinema in London during the early days of production. Classic musicals from the soundstage would be projected onto the big screen and set benchmarks for the cotton candy pink world of Barbie.
On a particular Sunday after the Barbies had a sleepover at Claridge’s Hotel, Robbie recalls, the crew got together for a screening of the 1940 romantic comedy His daughter Fridaywhich she said “had a lot to do with the pacing of the dialogue” in their film. Sing in the rain (1952) and Oklahoma! (1955) were other hymns in the Barbie gospel of the film church, also informing the moves and dance numbers of the Barbies and the Kens.
Pictures from Warner Bros. Margot Robbie in “Barbie”
“In terms of how they moved and behaved, I wanted it to feel reinforced, but I didn’t want it to feel sketchy,” Gerwig said. “In musicals like Oklahoma! Or Sing in the rainthere’s a quality to the way people move.” All of the background actors, Gerwig shares, were actual dancers. “So all the Barbies and Kens that you see on the beach [and other dance sequence settings] stand differently,” she continues. “Our choreographer told the dancers, their bodies always have a direction that is different [from] normal people. So it was kind of like in this conception of Barbie Land, it’s like a musical.”
In the first big musical sequence, the Barbies and the Kens get together after the best day of their lives (though every day at Barbie Land is the best day of their lives) and dance the night away appropriately to Doua Lipa“Dance the Night” from “Dance the Night”, a disco pop track produced by soundtrack creators Marc Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. It marks a major moment in the story when Robbie’s central Barbie momentarily interrupts the festivities to ask, “Have you ever thought about dying?” Gerwig, a disco enthusiast, immediately knew she had to include the genre, explaining that he “really felt connected to Barbie in her heart because it’s so hopeful for people.” She says, “Disco assumes you want to dance. That’s not the assumption that all musical genres make.”
Calling on the musical styles of Dua Lipa, who plays Mermaid Barbie, for the big disco dance track felt especially natural given the source material, which centers on Barbie as she goes through a complete identity crisis, placing her in a journey of self-discovery. “Dua Lipa does modern, tragic disco hit genres,” observes Gerwig. “She’s got this ability to write a disco song that’s so fun, but when you really listen to it, you’re like, ‘She’s sad.'”
Pictures from Warner Bros. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans in “Barbie”
Issa Rae, who plays President Barbie, however, still hasn’t quite forgiven Gerwig for that big dance number, revealing that she only had a small window of time to learn the moves. “I just didn’t think the president would have to dance,” Rae said. Perhaps more nerve-wracking, she should perform it on day one. THE Insecure star was a game, learning the ins and outs of the streak with the help of a few friends. But once she arrived on set, she learned that the choreography had changed. “I found out that day and in front of everyone,” Rae recalled. “So it was like the first day of school and I was naked.”
America Ferrera, for his part, would have gladly walked the dance floor. As Gloria, a human who becomes Barbie’s confidante in the real world, the Ugly Betty The star couldn’t participate in the dance number, but that didn’t stop her from learning the choreography. “I was just waiting for someone to go to a wardrobe fitting. I’m like, ‘I’m going to!'” she jokes.
“My only sadness is that you couldn’t participate in the dance,” said Gerwig, pointing to Ferrera and Kate McKinnon, who, as the ostracized Weird Barbie, was also dropped from the streak. THE saturday night live alum quips in response, “I’m not. I appreciate every time I get kicked out of a dance number, because I think it’s the worst thing that can happen to me.”
Watch Gerwig and Company. discuss the moves and dance sequences above. And discover the whole Around the table interview below, with Michael Cera And Ryan Gosling.
Barbie dance in theaters on July 21.
