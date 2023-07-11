Northwestern part ways with football coach Pat Fitzgerald





Northwestern parted ways with football coach Pat Fitzgerald, sources close to the situation told The Daily. Fitzgerald had previously been suspended for two weeks without pay after the University announced on Friday that an independent investigation into the team indicated reports of hazing were “amply supported by evidence.” The Daily published reports on Saturday and Monday with details of the hazing allegations and additional allegations of racism from former players. “As much as Fitzgerald has meant to our institution and to our student-athletes, we have an obligation – indeed a responsibility – to live by our values,” university president Michael Schill said in a statement after Fitzgerald’s exit from the program. “Even when it means making tough and painful decisions like this. You need to go forward. » Schill also officially released limited details of the investigation in the statement, sharing that the University’s investigation included eleven players acknowledging the hazing occurred in the program. According to his statement, the hazing included “forced participation, nudity, and sexualized acts of a degrading nature.” University president Michael Schill told community members in an email on Saturday that he believed he may have “made a mistake” in his decision to suspend the NU football coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks after two former North West football players detailed the hazing allegations. dailyincluding forced sexual acts. A source close to the situation told The Daily that board members followed the coverage of the situation today and were growing increasingly frustrated. Three former North West football players recalled instances of racism from coaching staff and players and described a ‘racism-facilitating culture’ Monday Daily. Prior to coaching, Fitzgerald played linebacker at NU from 1993 to 1996. He contributed to the program’s 10–1 regular season record in 1995 and the 1996 Rose Bowl – the program’s second bowl appearance. Additionally, he was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, two-time Consensus All-American, and winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award. Fitzgerald returned to Evanston as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator in 2001 before being promoted to head coach in June 2006 following the unexpected death of Randy Walker. Since then, Fitzgerald has led the program to 10 bowl games and two Big Ten West titles in 2018 and 2020. The team’s record in 2022 was 1-11. Schill said in his Monday night statement that Fitzgerald’s impact on the University was “enormous.” Over the past two days, Schill said he has received hundreds of letters detailing how Fitzgerald has changed the lives of former and current student athletes. “I recognize that my decision will not be universally applauded, and there will be members of our community who may vehemently disagree,” Schill said in the statement. “Ultimately, I am charged with acting in the best interests of the entire University, and this decision reflects that.” E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @LPIII_TRES E-mail: [email protected] E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @nicolejmarkus E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @alycebrownn E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @charchole27 Related stories: — Former NU football player details hazing allegations — Ex-NU players describe racist environment in football program — Schill says he ‘may have made a mistake’ in sanctioning Pat Fitzgerald

