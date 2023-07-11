NY and The Good Doctor announce Senate bid in Michigan





LANSING, Mich. Hill Harper, an actor known for his roles on CSI: NY and The Good Doctor, announced on Monday that he is running for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat and challenging U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin for the Democratic nomination. Harper is the sixth Democratic candidate to enter the race for the incumbent seat of Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenows. Stabenowannounced in Januarythat she would not seek a fifth term in 2024 in the battleground state. Born in Iowa, Harper owns a home in Detroit and bought a cafe, Roasting Plant Coffee, in the city in 2017. He attended Brown University and Harvard Law School before becoming an actor. He starred on the CBS show CSI: NY for nine seasons and currently appears on ABC’s The Good Doctor. Harper was named to President Barack Obama’s panel on cancer in 2012 as a survivor of the disease himself. In an interview with The Associated Press ahead of his announcement, Harper described himself as a small business owner, union member and activist. He said not being a career politician would be an advantage in Congress and that he plans to run a campaign fueled by the people, for the people. It’s not a party. These are people who feel represented, Harper said. And being an independent voice in the US Senate is something that I believe Michiganders want right now. Harper faces a tough test to catch Slotkin in both fundraising and campaigning. Slotkin has raised $5.8 million in just over four months, according to his campaign, and $3.6 million remains unused. She was endorsed by fellow U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, a Democrat who represents parts of suburban Detroit. Many prominent Democratic candidates who planned to run for the Senate chose not to do so untilSlotkins announcement in Februaryseemingly paving the way for the third-term representative who has risen to prominence by consistently winning one of the most competitive House seats in the nation. But the field of Democratic candidates has widened in recent months. Member of the National Board of EducationPamela PughancientDetroit State Representative Leslie Lovebusinessman Nasser Beydoun and lawyer Zack Burns have all announced campaigns. Michigan remains a must-win state for Democrats if they hope to retain control of the Senate, with tough races expected in Ohio, West Virginia, Montana, Nevada and Pennsylvania. In 2020, Republican John James,now a U.S. Representative,narrowly lostto incumbent Democratic Senator Gary Peters. While two GOP candidates have announced, including state Board of Education member Nikki Snyder, Republicans have yet to find a top contender to contest the seat. Several potential candidates, including former U.S. Representative Peter Meijer, are considering offers. Republicans have won just one of Michigan’s last 15 Senate races, winning an open seat in 1994. Also on Monday, former state senator Curtis Hertel Jr., a Democrat,will announce his candidacy for the Slotkins seat in the 7th congressional district, one of the most competitive neighborhoods in the country. Former state senator Tom Barrett, a Republican, launched his second race for the seat on Sunday.

