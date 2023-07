Jeffrey Carlson, a stage and film actor best known for his historic turn as a transgender character on the daytime soap opera All My Children, has died. He was 48 years old. The Cook County Medical Examiners Office confirmed Carlsons died on July 6 at People Sunday, but did not announce the cause. Among those who expressed their condolences was actor Susan Hart. For those of you who don’t know, I’m so sorry to share the news that Jeffrey passed away yesterday, Hart wrote in a Facebook post from July 7. I’ve been respectful of his family’s privacy by not sharing the news sooner and also couldn’t breathe or function, still can’t love just devastated.. Other friends, actors and former collaborators shared their memories of Carlson on social media. A Powerful Actor and a Painful Loss, Adam Feldman, Theater Critic for Time Out New York, wrote on Twitter. I first saw him in a Lee Blessing play called Thief River while he was still at Juilliard and it was clear he was something special. Jeffrey has delivered beautiful and nuanced performances in a career that has taken him from television and film to Broadway and, luckily for us, to STC, the Shakespeare Theater Company of Washington, DC, wrote on Instagram. We send our love to Jeffrey’s friends, family and colleagues who knew and loved him the most. Jeffrey Carlson at the 2007 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. Bryan Bedder via Getty Images A native of Long Beach, Calif., Carlson attended the University of California, Davis before graduating from The Juilliard School in New York in 2001. He made his Broadway debut in 2002, alongside Bill Pullman in Tony’s winning play. The goat or who is Sylvia? He also appeared in the 2003 Broadway revival of Tartuffeand gave a memorable performance in the short-lived musical Boy George Taboo that same year. His breakout role, however, came in 2006 when he joined the cast of All My Children as a rock musician named Zoe, who later came out to be transgender. He would have scored the first transgender character on daytime television, winning All My Children a GLAAD Award in 2007. I was very moved by it, Carlson told the Los Angeles Times in 2006 about learning about the characters’ journey to life as their authentic selves. If it creates a conversation, I think we’ve done our job. He reiterated this position in a 2007 interview with People, noting: We weren’t doing this for shock value. The goal is to spark a conversation and that’s what happens.

