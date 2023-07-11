(G)I-DLE English Song ‘I DO’ Connects 88rising, Cube Entertainment – Billboard

With a refreshing and fearless attitude in their hit singles, one of which was last year’s No. 1 K-pop song, chosen by Billboard critics, (G)I-DLE has emerged as a creative leader in the latest generation of South Korean pop acts. Now, the girl group is taking another big step to stay ahead of the pack.

Billboard can exclusively reveal a new partnership between Asia-focused music and media company 88rising and K-pop mega-label and management agency Cube Entertainment that officially begins via a new single from the chart-topping girl group charts of the latter.

Released this week, “I DO” is the first-ever original English single from K-Pop Stars to Watch. The heartfelt mid-tempo strikes a noticeably different chord from the band’s recent series of brash, bold bangers like “Queen Card”, “Nxde” and “Tomboy” and shines with a smooth, emotional and easy-to-sing vocal performance from the members soy, Minnie, miyeon, Yuqi And Shuhua. Cube and 88rising confirm that “I DO” is the first track released HEATthe name of (G)I-DLE’s upcoming co-executive EP produced by 88rising via the collaboration.

“We are delighted with the release of HEATwhich will be our first all-English EP,” says Woohyung Ahn, CEO of Cube Entertainment, to highlight the company’s first original English-language project in its nearly 17-year history. “HEAT is to be confident and bring the spirit of endless summer with you wherever you go. We hope that the release of HEAT will allow us to carry the message and the mission of (G)I-DLE all over the world.

“We’ve been fans of (G)-IDLE for a long time because creatively they’re so in tune and involved in the music and stuff they release,” adds the 88rising CEO and Founder. Sean Miashrio. “It was something for me that was refreshing in the band that I’ve always felt. I was just like, ‘Wow, they really know what they want to do, what’s really important – that makes the process so much more meaningful when there is such a firm belief and point of view that the artists have and I felt truly honored that they would be open to collaborating with us.

88rising executive vice president John Yang shares, “When we met the (G)I-DLE members, they were so enthusiastic and positive; their energy is contagious – it’s something I’ve never experienced before and naturally we were really excited about what we could do together.

Cube noted 88rising’s “deep knowledge of the music industry” and strength of “A&R and creative infrastructure” throughout the collaboration process, while Yang specifically pointed to the 24-year-old leader of (G) I-DLE and main songwriter and producer. “Soyeon knows what she wants and thinks about every member in so much detail for every song, from the vocal delivery to the tone and overall cadence of the song – she is truly a genius.”

While 88rising has fleshed out their roster with signings from the K-pop space like LØREN, Jackson Wang, BIBI, Chung Ha, and Seori in recent years, Miyashrio notes that this EP has been in the works for a year after its initial introduction.

“Just like I need to have a real connection with the artists and projects we work on…we just have to work, it’s as simple as that,” says 88rising’s CEO and Founder. “(G)I-DLE are super confident and have a great understanding of who they are and what they want to do. At the end of the day, we just want to support what is already such a force however we can; c That’s what makes it all fulfilling.

“I DO” premieres on Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. ET (Friday, July 14 at 9 a.m. KST) alongside an official music video. In the meantime, HEAT releases worldwide on Thursday, September 7 at 8 p.m. ET. The disc pre-order will go live alongside the release of “I DO.”