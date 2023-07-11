What Young Actors Should Know About Working With Intimacy Coordinators

How intimacy coordinators look after you during production and what they do to ensure your well-being during intimate scenes

The role of an intimacy coordinator is still relatively new to the industry, only beginning to gain popularity in 2017. But intimacy coordinators aren’t for show: they’re an important ally for performers. when it comes to scripting, choreographing and filming intimate scenes. And this is especially important when these scenes involve young performers.

David Thackeray has worked as an intimacy coordinator with actors and young performers on Heart stroke, Sex education, white lotus, It’s a sin, Foundation And Industry. He has also worked as an actor and director, so he has experience on both sides of the process.

At a recent Spotlight event, David explained the purpose of his role and why performers should feel empowered to say no if they’re uncomfortable about a scene they’re being asked to film. Here is what he shared:

What is an Intimacy Coordinator?

Before intimacy coordinators, there was a do it yourself, or do it, attitude when it came to intimate scenes. Now an intimacy coordinator is being brought on set for the sake of you the actor, so it’s important to be aware of what we’re doing and how we can help you.

The Role of an Intimacy Coordinator

My role is to open communication and transparency when working with intimate content. This is to make sure you feel comfortable and to make sure you feel like you have a voice when it comes to working in these times. Open communication is for the entire production, so everyone understands what scenes might include, what nudity there is going to be, etc.

The root and core of my work is consent. Set boundaries, make sure you have a clear understanding of what you’re going to have to accomplish, and stick to what you’re happy to show and do. I’m here to clear up the mystery of how intimate scenes are shot and how you’re supposed to act in those moments.

A Process of Intimacy Coordinators

It starts with my conversation with the producer and director to hear their take on the intimate moments. Then, if they were young actors, I first talk to the parent or guardian to find out how they want me to work with their child. From then on, they are able to express concerns or questions. Most of the time, young actors ask, “Why is this scene there? How will this further my character’s journey or the story?”

Then we go into rehearsals and I choreograph the intimate moments beat by beat much like a dance or a fight so they know where they touch, how the scene starts, and most importantly, how it ends.

When will an Intimacy Coordinator be recruited?

It varies. For shows like Heart stroke And Sex education, they brought me in very early in pre-production where we were doing workshops or rehearsing, so the actors could get to know each other. It has nothing to do with intimacy, it’s just a way for them to open up scenes and the relationships of these characters, and work in a safe and comfortable way. Having me there lets them go, “Oh, he’s the person who will only be there for those times.”

Have a voice on behalf of the actors

A scene wouldn’t happen if I didn’t feel like things were done right. You don’t want to shoot a scene when an actor doesn’t feel ready to do something at the time, or they don’t feel comfortable with what they’re okay with. I set up a time out so the actor could say no even on the big day. Then we could tweak the choreography slightly, add a bit more clothing, or adjust the camera so the actor feels completely heard .

The Experiences of an Intimacy Coordinator

Being an intimacy coordinator wasn’t a career I was looking to do because it didn’t exist when I was an actor. I went through a few moments as an actor where I was asked to do full nudity on stage and was promised the rehearsal would be a closed rehearsal. But it wasn’t closed and there were about 40 people in the room. I want to help prevent similar experiences from happening to other actors.

Working with young actors on Heart stroke

Heart stroke was a great show to work on. Heart strokeand I think Sex educationcontacted the whole team and said, “If you feel you would like to share your pronouns, we’ll put it on the roll call.”

The way he was cast and the way everyone worked created a safe space for everyone to work, communicate and talk.

As an intimacy coordinator, you have to listen to the people who play these characters. First, I always go by what’s on the page, and I tell them, “We’re going to treat this like any other scene. Let’s talk about it technically.”

As for the character and the emotion, it depends a lot on the director. As long as I know these things, and as long as the artist feels comfortable talking to me about them as well, it creates this safe space for them to communicate effectively.

Working with different genres

Occasionally, people have asked to work with someone of their own sex. Or if I thought it might require a different gender or someone specific for it, I’d report it to production, or tell the artists“If you don’t feel comfortable with me, I completely understand. I have another person here.”

I would still do the whole show, but then I would bring in some people who have certain tools that I don’t have. Like the childbirth scenes, for example, I wouldn’t say I’m the best equipped to be able to do them.

Should I hire a privacy coordinator?

There are different levels. Heart stroke was different because of age and because the show is literally about intimacy and relationships, so it made sense for me to be there for all kinds of scenes. It’s up to production to send in the scripts for the intimacy coordinator to break down every scene, every moment of intimacy, and say, “I pointed that out, but maybe you don’t necessarily need me.

I may also have questions, like “So they woke up after an intimate scene in bed and they’re getting out of bed, what are they wearing? Or what are they not wearing?

IIt’s important for young actors, especially in the beginning, to say, “We want an intimacy coordinator” Or “We want to work with these [intimacy] guidelines.”

On-Stage vs. Screen Intimacy

The one thing actors need to know about intimate theater scenes is that you do them every night. It’s not a one-off like on screen, it’s not just fast action and a cut. It’s a nine to five kind of thing. You can also have different kinds of angles, so you can’t afford to wear jogging bottoms when a camera is just focusing on one section.

It’s about breaking down what you’re happy to show, and having those factors in place, and a bit more trickery on stage. I won’t be there every night, so I’ll work with a stage manager who will write things down.

Make way for organic performance

You want a scene to be character-driven, and there’s the fear that the careful choreography of an intimate scene might limit an actor’s performance. I agree that actors should be able to give a spontaneous and organic performance, and with this process they can go further. They feel comfortable and confident knowing the limits of where they can play and where they can touch. So in fact, it does not limit it.

Nudity clothing

Nudity clothing is something that we will address very early on with the costume department. Once I identify the intimate moments of the script, I will say, Ok 100% would need a genital pouch or other nudity wear to make sure they have them in stock.

For other scenes, you might wear a full bathing suit if you’re in a bath with lots of bubbles, for example. Sometimes we had flesh-colored underwear that you can wear, but not all intimacy coordinators carry a kit bag. Some liaise with the costume department and collaborate as well.

If you know you have an intimate scene coming up, and you still haven’t been told what you’re wearing, it’s okay to ask, “Can I speak to the costume department or the intimacy coordinator about nude attire?”

The body splits in intimate scenes

When it comes to duplicates, you must sign that specific body chosen to represent yours. This is something an agent should try to keep in the contract.

Finally

It is important to note that I or the Intimacy Coordinator you work with may not be in touch for a week or two before you do an intimate scene.

Please do not audition or role-play if you know you do not feel confident or comfortable with the nudity or intimacy it describes. There will always be another job on the line.

From all of us at Spotlight, thank you, David, for sharing your experience and expertise on coordinating intimacy.

Heart stroke And Sex education are available to stream on Netflix now.

This article was written from notes taken during our Expert Hour with David Thackeray: For Parents, Guardians and Young Artists event.

Originally trained in theatre, David Thackeray graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and has worked professionally as an actor, director and, since 2017, intimacy coordinator. As one of the first and leading Intimacy Coordinators in the UK, David helped establish and standardize the practice both on screen and on stage. He understands what it takes to execute an intimate scene while maintaining artistic integrity and providing space for consent and boundaries to exist. Some of his credits include those of Netflix Sex education, Heart stroke, The crownand HBO Industry.

