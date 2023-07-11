As strike continues, writers turn to Ryan Murphys productions





As the Hollywood screenwriters’ strike has continued for 10 weeks, the vast majority of film and television production from New York to Los Angeles has been halted. Some were virtually forced to suspend work due to union picketing and the refusal of crew members to cross picket lines. In other cases, the showrunners have decided to stop their work in solidarity. But more than two months into the work stoppage, a few outliers remain, including American Horror Story, the series helmed by Ryan Murphy, a showrunner who is one of Hollywood’s top producers. Last week, members of the Writers Guild of America and their allies from other unions focused on Murphy’s show as dozens of union members picketed for hours outside Silvercup Studios in Long Island City, one of several locations in New York where production of the show continues. Some disguised as Vikings. One wore a cat mask. They carried signs that decried horror salaries and an unfolding horror show, as they marched past the studios red awning to the sound of Michael Jacksons Thriller and The Addams Family theme song.

While all pickets are driven by grievances, this one also had an individualized tinge in part because Murphy, in addition to being the showrunner of the acclaimed and long-running anthology series, is also a member of the Writers Guild. He’s a member and I feel like keeping these things running is counterproductive to our overall mission,” T Cooper, a strike captain, said of Murphy. We just want a fair deal, Cooper added. And the only way to get studios to do that is to shut down productions. Union members said they had hoped Murphy would follow the lead of other sympathetic showrunners who halted productions, understanding that by doing so they could potentially help bring major studios back to the bargaining table. .

Murphy did not comment on his reasoning for moving forward with production and could not be reached for questions about the picketers’ concerns. Its listed publicists did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

The union did little to stir the pot specifically against Murphy and focused its concerns on continuing work done on the show. He is among high profile showrunners who donated during the strike to the Entertainment Community Fund, which gives grants to those working in film, television and other disciplines. Murphy is not known to have worked as a writer during the strike, and union officials said he was within his rights to continue working as a director and producer. In interviews, several union members said they have no animosity toward Murphy, who is set to move to The Walt Disney Company, from Netflix, where he signed several years ago in under a $300 million deal. Disney owns cable channel FX, home to its American Horror Story franchise, which began airing in 2011. Were not here to protest Ryan Murphy, the guy, were here to protest production without writers and while writers are on strike, said WGA-Easts executive Josh Gondelman, who was picketing THURSDAY. The Writers Guild had summoned its members to a so-called Horror/Fantasy theme day in Queens as the writers’ strike entered its third month. The WGA’s East and West branches, which represent about 11,500 television and film writers, have been locked in a dispute with major Hollywood studios over compensation and many other issues arising in the age of streaming. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of Hollywood companies, said its contract offer included generous pay increases for writers.

Sarah Montana, screenwriter and strike and picket captain, said union members have been picketing against the dwindling number of shows and movies in production at least once a week since the strike began. The writing doesn’t stop at the screenplay, she says. It’s the little choices and the big choices you make on a board that can change the character, that can change the story arc. So a lot of the jump showrunners, and even a few weeks later said, Were going to stop production because writing is writing. I would say the majority of the showrunners have been tremendously supportive, she added. And as such, it’s disheartening to see production continue because it’s not in the spirit of what we were fighting for.

Syndicate members and officials said there are at least three Murphy shows still in production at different locations in the New York metro area: the original American Horror Story and two spinoffs. Continued work on American Horror Story has drawn particular attention in part because Kim Kardashian tweeted in June about being on set.

The actors, too, could soon find themselves on the picket lines. The union representing some 160,000 TV and film actors, known as SAG-AFTRA, has extended its contract talks with major Hollywood studios and streaming services until July 12. The unions’ current agreement was due to expire at the end of June. And while the extension offered a brief reprieve, a scenario in which the actors’ and writers’ unions went on strike at the same time would essentially shut down Hollywood. As the writers’ strike enters its third month with no apparent end in sight, Gondelman, the WGA East executive, said that overall there was tremendous determination to get a fair deal. and which preserves writing for television and film. as a sustainable career and this offer is simply not on the table. I didn’t hear a single member, he said, it’s like, maybe we should go back and accept their offer of garbage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/10/arts/writers-strike-ryan-murphy-productions.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos