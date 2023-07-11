9 Bollywood sequels fans can’t wait to see





Akshay Kumar recently gave fans a taste of what to expect from the sequel to his 2012 film OMG: Oh my God with a poster and an announcement that the teaser would be released on July 11.

The upcoming sequel stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, along with Kumar appearing to reprise his role as God’s version. With the posters amplifying fan expectations of the movie, it’s safe to say this is a sequel season. movies like Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 And Drishyam 2 have already made their mark on Indian audiences and the box office and there are now a number of sequels in the works. From Gadar 2: the story continues For Ishq Vishk reboundhere are some of the sequels fans can’t wait for Upcoming Bollywood Movie Sequels Hera Phéri 3 This fan-favorite franchise is getting a third installment after 17 years. It is finally confirmed that the director of the first film, Priyadarshan, will direct the third part which will see the OG trio reprise their roles. Gadar 2: the story continues Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are back together in the sequel to one of Bollywood’s biggest box office hits after two decades. Gadar 2: the story continues is set to release in August and is already building anticipation with the remake of the iconic song Tu Ghar Aaja Pardesi. Chris 4 Bollywood’s most popular superhero franchise krish gets a fourth part with Hrithik Roshan, who reportedly stars as the hero and villain in the film. It has also been reported that Priyanka Chopra will reprise her role in the film. In 2021, Roshan teased fans with a sequel announcement, but so far not much has been revealed about the film. Foukrey 3 Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi are back together for another episode of the fukrey series. The film recently wrapped production, so more release date information will be revealed soon. Ishq Vishk rebound The film that made us all fall in love with Shahid Kapoor returns with a sequel, this time with new characters and stories. The sequel stars Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Nalia Grewal. tiger 3 After seeing Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathane, we can’t wait to see Tiger in action again with Katrina Kaifs Zoya in tow. Maneesh Sharma is directing the highly anticipated sequel with Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist this time. There is also a chance that we will get a Shah Rukh Khans Pathane cameo in the film since the films canonically exist in the same universe. MetroIn Dino Director Anurag Basu makes a witty sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a subway with an all-star cast. The cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. dream girl 2 Earlier this year, the creators released the sequel trailer for the 2019 hit comedy Ayushmann Khurranas dream girl. This one will star Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa. Go Goa Gone 2 Director Dinesh Vijan has confirmed that we’re actually getting another part of the beloved stoner comedy Go Goa Gone Soon. Although Saif Ali Khan won’t be reprising his role as the fake Russian gangster, the film will feature many of the original cast members. The director also revealed that instead of zombies, the film will this time revolve around aliens. The film’s original March 2021 release has been postponed but, apparently, it will be released this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://in.hellomagazine.com/lifestyle/20230710303009/upcoming-bollywood-movie-sequels/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos