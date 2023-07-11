Entertainment
All My Children actor Jeffrey Carlson dies at 48
Actor Jeffrey Carlson, who rose to fame for his portrayal of a trans character on All My Children, has died. He was 48 years old.
A rep for the actor confirmed the news to TODAY.com, writing, “We are very saddened by the news of the passing of our longtime client, Jeffrey Carlson. We do not have any additional information at this time and ask that the family be provided with a space to grieve privately.
The actors’ sister Elizabeth Carlson Gingras also released a statement regarding his death, sharing that he passed away on July 6.
My handsome, brilliant and EXTREMELY talented brother Jeffrey Carlson has left to join our brother Gregory Carlson in heaven, read his statement. I can’t understand why this happened. What I do know is that I will forever cherish our laughter and the deep love we have for each other. He left such an impact on so many people that it’s so hard to find the words to express how special he was. I have so much to say, but my heart isn’t strong enough to give Jeffrey the words he deserves. I love you so, so much, my beautiful brother. 06/23/1975-07/06/2023.
TODAY.com was unable to immediately reach the Cook County medical examiners office to confirm a cause of death.
Carlson was featured as a character on All My Children from 2006 to 2007, as Zoe Luper, a transgender woman who initially introduced herself as a male rock musician named Zarf. In addition to the long-running daytime soap, Carlson appeared in the 2005 hit Hitch starring Will Smith and Eva Mendes and the 2007 film The Killing Floor.
