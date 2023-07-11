Composer Stephen Prutsman brings an original score and humor to the silent film screening at Bravo! Vail





“Seven Chances” is an American silent comedy filmed in 1925.

Courtesy picture Pianist and composer Stephen Prutsman is no stranger to the world of silent film. “Seven Chances” by Buster Keaton, which will be screened on July 16 as part of Bravo! Vail’s chamber music series is the third of 15 silent films he composed throughout his prolific, award-winning career. “I love scoring silent movies,” Prutsman said. “In Buster Keaton features there are usually three essential characters, a hero played by Keaton, a villain and a lover, and then an iconic chase scene at the end. I like to come up with themes to reflect these characters and other key elements throughout the movies. The story of “Seven Chances” fits into this typical story arc. Set in 1925, the film follows Jimmy Shannon, played by Buster Keaton, as he learns he will inherit $7 million from his grandfather’s estate if he marries at 7 p.m. on the 27th.e birthday, which happens to be the same day. What follows is a series of hilarious events, including hundreds of brides-to-be chasing Jimmy all over town, up a steep hill with rolling rocks, across a lake, and more. Naturally, Jimmy finds his sweetheart just in time, and she agrees to marry him. Promotional poster for the 1925 silent comedy, ‘Seven Chances’. Courtesy Image While viewers will enjoy identifying Prutsman’s main musical themes throughout the film, they will also be able to listen to his hit points or musical quotes. These take place during dramatic visual moments, usually with a more contemporary musical reference. For example, a scene with a football game in progress is accompanied by the NFL theme, or when Jimmy is on a raft paddling away from a horde of brides-to-be, Prutsman plays “Come Sail Away” by Styx. Support local journalism Give “Just like a comedian, I always learn which musical jokes fall flat and which really work,” Prutsman said. “Sometimes the humorous quote is a little too esoteric, and I rewrite it and take it out sometimes, I save stuff for my own musical amusement.” “For example, I like to hide a row of 12 Schnberg tones in Buster Keaton’s scores,” he laughs. At Bravo! Vail’s screening of “Seven Chances,” Prutsman’s score, will be performed live by an eclectic ensemble of exceptional musicians: the Dal Quartet, known for playing Latin American quartet music alongside classical and romantic standards; Tara Helen O’Connor, two-time Grammy-nominated flautist; Principal Bass of the Philadelphia Orchestra Joseph Conyer; and Prutsman himself on piano, bringing an impressive track record of classical performances, including medals at the Tchaikovsky and Queen Elizabeth Piano Competitions. The breadth of Prutsman’s compositions is equally impressive, as he has written extensively for the Kronos Quartet, Yo-Yo Ma, Dawn Upshaw, Leon Fischer, and more. And that’s not to mention Prutsman’s work on silent films. It gives him a unique perspective on what makes the music for films like “Seven Chances” so distinct from typical commercial films. Stephen Prutsman will perform alongside a screening of “Seven Chances” on July 16. Courtesy picture “People really have a hard time listening to dialogue and music at the same time, so the best underscore for non-silent commercial films is when you really don’t notice the music and that enhances the dialogue,” he explained. . “But in a silent film there is no dialogue, there is a lot more musical activity throughout the film to support every action, transition and character you see on screen.” Listen to Prutsman’s original score performed live during Buster Keaton’s “Seven Chances” as part of Bravo! Vail on July 16 at 7 p.m. at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. For tickets and more information, visit BravoVail.org or call 877-812-5700.

