Arshad Warsi on Nepotism in Bollywood: ‘You give a flop, you’re doomed’ | Bollywood





Arshad Warsi has opened up about the prevalence of nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood. The actor, who received accolades for his turn in the latest release, Asur 2, opened up about the privileges of some actors in the industry, where they are offered several films to make a hit while for others, if there is a flop, the actor is “doomed”. (Also read: Arshad Warsi reveals why he was replaced by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss, Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2) Arshad Warsi made his acting debut with Tere Mere Sapne in 1996. About Arshad Warsi Arshad Warsi made his debut with the 1996 drama Tere Mere Sapne, produced by Jaya Bachchan and directed by Joy Augustine. The actor then rose to fame with films such as Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dhamaal, Golmaal and Ishqiya. Arshad Warsi is nepotism In a new interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor opened up about nepotism and favoritism in the industry. When asked if it’s a long climb for the actor if he gives a flop, he replied, “It’s sad but what can you do? There’s a certain segment of actors, who are a bit more privileged than the other segment. Yeah, I’m talking about kids connected to the movie industry. Then there are people who aren’t connected to the industry. I can’t complain , the film industry has given me a lot, and I love it and I thank them all the time. I literally, every morning, thank you Joy Augustine, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, thanks to them I got this So I have nothing against the industry but it’s the norm. On how some actors get multiple chances Arshad added what is the difference between those who are industry related and those who are not: “I’m not even complaining, I accept it. The sad thing is that I would probably do the same thing with my kids. But yeah, that’s a tough thing. You have a segment of actors that will get multiple chances to kick and then you have another segment that doesn’t get that. You give a flop, you’re doomed; you have to fight all the way again for that so it’s a sad part.” Arshad’s latest release, Asur 2, is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

