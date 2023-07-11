The ‘One Life to Live’ star was 66 – Deadline





Andrea Evans, the two-time Daytime Emmy nominated actor who rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s as the unsettling teenager Tina Lord on the ABC soap opera A life to live, who died of cancer on Sunday. She was 66 years old. His death was announced by casting director Don Carroll. Following his signing role on A life to liveEvans then played Patty Williams on CBS The young and the restless, Tawny Moore on CBS Love glory and beautyRebecca Hotchkiss on NBC Passions and Patty Walker on Amazon Prime The Bay. Born in Aurora, Illinois, Evans had appeared in beauty pageants and regional theater when she appeared as an extra in Brian De Palma’s 1978 horror classic. the fury. That year she also appeared in the miniseries The Awakening Land and soon caught the eye of legendary soap casting director Mary Jo Slater, who cast her for the coveted role of Tina Lord, A life to livethe answer to All my childrenIt’s Erica Kane. by Evans A life Co-star Robin Strasser remembered the actor as “a woman who was super smart and powered a heat-seeking missile. That’s a compliment. You knew when you worked with her it would be like facing a champion. I admired his audacity. I hate the disease that took him away. Evans’ bad girl portrayal was an early hit with viewers, and she remained in the role until 1981, when she left to play Patty Williams in The young and the restless from 1983 to 1984. She returned to A life in 1985, and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 1988. Andrea Evans, Erika Slezak, “One Life to Live” (1979) ABC Photo Archive/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Two years after her Emmy nomination, she abruptly left the show and remained out of the public eye for nearly 10 years, only later revealing the cause: she had been the victim of a stalker. In a 2008 interview with People magazine, Evans said she gave up her career and New York City when the stalker’s actions became increasingly violent. She revealed that in 1987 she was accosted in the lobby of A life to livefrom the Manhattan studio by the stalker and that shortly afterwards the man slashed his wrists on the front porch of the studio. Taken to a mental hospital, the man listed Evans as his next of kin and began sending him death threats written in blood. A few years after the incident, the man was detained outside the Secretary of State’s office in Washington, D.C., carrying a meat cleaver and a picture of Evans, according to People. Fear, she says, “changed me forever.” She eventually began accepting acting roles, but remained terrified of participating in public events. She came back to A life to live and his most famous role in 2008 and again in 2011, saying, “It’s time to give the public what they want. And it’s time for me to figure out why I left in the first place. Evans received his second Daytime Emmy nomination in 2015 for his performance in the web series OfVanity. Prime time credits include circus of stars And Hollywood squares. She had recently completed work on her next memoir My only life to live. In addition to his professional activities, Evans has devoted considerable time to various animal rescue organizations and the City of Hope. She is survived by her husband Steve Rodriguez and her daughter Kylie.

