Entertainment
13 Bollywood Stars Who Started Their Acting Careers With Our Favorite 90s Music Videos
Countless people come to Mumbai with the dream of becoming actors. However, only a few make it to the world of cinema. In fact, many of them start with small roles and cameo appearances. Do you remember Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s whirlwind appearance in Munna Bhai MBBS, or Pankaj Tripathi’s cameo in the movie Kauwa Biryani Run?
Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and other actors have now become big names, but did you know they started their acting careers with music videos? They were in some of our favorite songs from the 90s.
You probably remember the songs but not the actors from those videos. Before these celebrities became household names, they got their start in these music videos.
1. Nimrat Kaour
The actress who has proven her acting talent time and time again with films likeThe Lunchbox and Airlift among others made her acting debut withTera Mera Pyar by Kumar Sanu and also featured in Yeh Kya Hua by Shreya Ghoshal in 2004. Nimrat who also did ascoring in the west with shows like Wayward Pines and Homeland was last seen in a web-seriesThe school of lies.
2. Priyanka Chopra
Before becoming famous in the world of cinema, Priyanka Chopra starred in a music video for Daler Mehndi. After winning the Miss World contest at the age of 17, she starred inSajan Mere Satrangiya. In the video, she plays aCinderella-like character who desperately wants to attend a Daler Mehndi concert. Later, Mehndi comes to her rescue.
3. Bipasha Basu
We all know that Bipasha Basu was a successful model before becoming an actress. Basu starred in Sonu Nigam’s Tu Kab Ye Janegi when the singer was at the height of his career. Not only that, she also starred in Tera Milna. She also made an appearance in Jay Sean Stolen’s music video.
4. John Abraham
Did you know that before making his acting debut with the hit erotic thriller Jism, he starred in Jazzy B’s music video for Surma? John Abraham later worked as a media planner; went back to modeling and won the Gladrags Manhunt competition, which opened the doors to commercial commercials and music videos for singers such as Pankaj Udhas, Hans Raj Hans and Babul Supriyo.
5. Shahid Kapoor
While many people call him a product of nepotism, Shahid Kapoor once revealed that he was rejected from 100 films before landing his debut film Ishq Vishk. He also worked as a background dancer in songThe Gayi The GayiSinceDil to Pagal Haiand he irritated Karisma Kapoor at that time. She had to do 15 covers because of Shahid’s hair. also danced behind Aishwarya Rai in Taal’s song Kahin Aag Lage.
Not only that, he also starred in our favorite songAankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehraby 90s pop group Aryans.
6. Dia Mirza
Prior to his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein, Dia Mirza in Na Marte Hum by Asha Bhonsle. She was also seen in Adnan SamiPal Do Pal Pyaar Ka.
7. Deepika Padukone
Who doesn’t remember the classic Himesh Reshammiya songs we were all obsessed with? Deepika Padukone appeared in Himesh Reshammiya’s 2006 music video Naam Hai Tera. If you’re a real Deepika fan, we’re sure you’ll remember her.
8. Malaika Arora
Bally Sagoo and Malkit Singh Gur Naal Ishq Mithais always a staple at every wedding. We all love to dance to the song, but do you remember seeing Malaika Arora in it? She starred alongside Jas Arora.
9. Vidya Balan
At a very young age, Vidya Balan started her acting journey with the 1995 sitcom Hum Paanch. While she was still pursuing her masters degree in sociology at the University of Mumbai, she made several attempts to start a career in cinema, but these failed. She is featured in TV commercials and music videos as Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali opposite Palash Sen.
10. Milind Soman
We’re sure everyone remembers it. Some of us watched Alisha Chinai’s Made In India clip for Milind Soman, the man who continues to give us fitness goals and inspired us with his illustrious running journey.
11. Ria Sen
Not only at Falguni Pathak Remember that Piya is comingRiya Sen has also been seen in music videos for Jhumka Gira re by Asha Bhosle, Jab saamne aa jate ho by Jagjit Singh and Asha Bhosle, Kahin kahin se by Jagjit Singh and Asha Bhosle and Jeena hai tere liye by Sonu Nigam.
12. Celina Jaitley
The Miss Universe 2001 featured in the music video for Jazzy B’s Oh Kehri and also featured in music videos for Bombay Vikings, including Zara Nazron Se Keh Do, before making her film debut in Feroz Khan’s Janasheen.
13. Aisha Takia
Ayesha Takia starring in Falguni Pathank Meri Chunnar Udd Udd Jaye with South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan.
How many of them do you remember? Let us know in the comments section below.
For more news and updates from the world ofcelebritiesSinceBollywoodAndHollywoodkeep readingindian entertainment.
