Anushka Sharma refuses to replace Priyanka Chopra in this film centered on women?





Farhan Akhtars Jee Le Zaraa is one of the most anticipated films. The movie starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt has been making headlines lately for all the wrong reasons. The film is being pushed for various reasons and the main reason is the unmatched casting dates. Apparently, after a long delay, Priyanka Chopra exited the film and earlier it was reported that the film had been put on the back burner. Farhan Akhtar, who wanted a film with three leading Bollywood heroines, put the project on hold. However, latest reports suggest that the director has approached Anushka Sharma to take on the lead role. Also Read – Anushka Sharma misses London town and cafe walks as she shares video back from vacation with Virat Kohli, Vamika Priyanka Chopra declined to be associated with the film to focus on her Hollywood projects. According to Bollywood Hungama, Anushka Sharma refused to take the place of the latter. She refused to be part of Jee Le Zaraa citing date issues. It is reported that the Sui Dhaaga actress was excited about the idea of ​​a female-led journey of self-discovery. However, the filming deadlines did not fit her schedule, and committing the number of days Farhan requested was not possible as she has to balance her personal and professional life. According to the source, the team wanted their dates to combine with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt and it didn’t fit into their schedule. Read also – Before the beauty Adipurush Kriti Sanon, THESE actresses became producers for the love of cinema and stories Citing casting issues, Farhan Akhtar has now dropped the project. The filmmaker will also now focus on his acting career with Aamir Khans producing. He will be the headliner of the remake of the Spanish sports comedy Campeons. Post that he will be continuing his directorial project Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. Granted, it looks like there’s no possibility of Je Lee Zaraa hitting the floors any time soon. Well, Farhan Akhtar, who directed and produced Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, was planning to cast Jee Le Zaraa on the same basic road trip plot, but all plans suck. Read also – International Yoga Day: Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan; Hot Bollywood Moms Who Do Yoga Every Day Talking about the work of Anushka Sharmas, she will next be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biographical sports drama about the life of Indian women’s cricket team player Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will star as the female cricketer who made her mark on the misogynistic politics of the male-dominated game. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

