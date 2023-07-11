Entertainment
Aspiring actor warned against Spacey, court told
An aspiring actor says he was warned that double Oscar winner Kevin Spacey liked straight young men but didn’t know “at that time he was a predator”, a court has heard.
The alleged victim told a police officer he wrote a letter to Spacey asking for help, which later turned into the star performing a sex act on him in his apartment as he slept, a a gesture which he said seemed “quite tactical”.
The man said the Hollywood star made him feel “strangely special” after asking if he wanted to meet for a beer following his mentorship request.
But jurors at Southwark Crown Court heard the night ended with him crying at a bus stop when Spacey asked him to leave after he rejected the star’s alleged sexual advances.
He told the officer he didn’t leave initially because “you just don’t want to annoy someone so powerful in the business you’re trying to break into.”
During the plaintiffs’ police interview, which appeared in court on Monday, the man said Spacey called him a few weeks after his letter.
He said to the officer: “He said ‘do you want to meet for a beer?.
“I was quite stunned, stunned by the idea of basically meeting an idol.”
Responding to how he thought the actor took the time to meet him, the man said: “It made me feel weirdly special because he was someone who said Hey I’m going to free up time tonight.
“I thought it would be getting a calendar and booking something for four weeks.”
He recalled being taken to Spaceys address, saying: “He said it’s my house, do you want to come up?, to which I said of course because it’s Kevin Spacey.
“There were leftover pizzas on the table, so we ate some pizza, smoked weed, which I was more interested in at the time.”
Speaking about the sex act allegation, the man continued: “Going to sleep is not something I would normally do, it’s unusual in my behavior just to collapse.
“I remember four to five hours later I woke up, my belt was still on, but my button and zipper were down and he just did (a sex act) to me.”
The man said he reacted by saying “no”, before adding: “Then he stopped and asked me to leave immediately.
“He said I shouldn’t tell anyone about what happened.”
The man told the officer that others had told him that Spacey liked “young straight people.”
He said, “I didn’t know then that he was a predator.”
Spacey, 63, has been described by prosecution as a “sex bully” while charged with sex offenses against four men between 2001 and 2013.
The accused pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of inciting a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent.
The two-time Oscar winner also denied four other counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent.
The trial continues.
Source: Press Association
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rte.ie/entertainment/2023/0710/1393748-aspiring-actor-warned-about-spacey-court-told/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Aspiring actor warned against Spacey, court told
- Wang Chuqin becomes new men’s world No. 1 in table tennis
- Why Researchers Say They Can Hear the Sound of Silence
- Court orders Imran to join investigation, extends pre-arrest bonds in 11 cases
- Beijing’s bad bet on Moscow
- Mordaunt urges end to sad affair as MPs approve party committee report
- Anushka Sharma refuses to replace Priyanka Chopra in this film centered on women?
- ASOS’ green dress with “sweat” patches receives mixed reactions on TikTok
- Chad: Inside the border town, thousands of Sudanese fleeing the war live
- Actor Hill Harper is running for Michigan Senate | Policy
- Professional hockey team co-owned by Tim Tebow to play in Lake Tahoe | News
- [Afghanistan] Earthquake Emergency Relief: Distribution of Food and Essential Supplies – Afghanistan