Aspiring actor warned against Spacey, court told

An aspiring actor says he was warned that double Oscar winner Kevin Spacey liked straight young men but didn’t know “at that time he was a predator”, a court has heard.

The alleged victim told a police officer he wrote a letter to Spacey asking for help, which later turned into the star performing a sex act on him in his apartment as he slept, a a gesture which he said seemed “quite tactical”.

The man said the Hollywood star made him feel “strangely special” after asking if he wanted to meet for a beer following his mentorship request.

But jurors at Southwark Crown Court heard the night ended with him crying at a bus stop when Spacey asked him to leave after he rejected the star’s alleged sexual advances.

He told the officer he didn’t leave initially because “you just don’t want to annoy someone so powerful in the business you’re trying to break into.”

During the plaintiffs’ police interview, which appeared in court on Monday, the man said Spacey called him a few weeks after his letter.

He said to the officer: “He said ‘do you want to meet for a beer?.

“I was quite stunned, stunned by the idea of ​​basically meeting an idol.”

Responding to how he thought the actor took the time to meet him, the man said: “It made me feel weirdly special because he was someone who said Hey I’m going to free up time tonight.

“I thought it would be getting a calendar and booking something for four weeks.”

He recalled being taken to Spaceys address, saying: “He said it’s my house, do you want to come up?, to which I said of course because it’s Kevin Spacey.

“There were leftover pizzas on the table, so we ate some pizza, smoked weed, which I was more interested in at the time.”

Speaking about the sex act allegation, the man continued: “Going to sleep is not something I would normally do, it’s unusual in my behavior just to collapse.

“I remember four to five hours later I woke up, my belt was still on, but my button and zipper were down and he just did (a sex act) to me.”

The man said he reacted by saying “no”, before adding: “Then he stopped and asked me to leave immediately.

“He said I shouldn’t tell anyone about what happened.”

The man told the officer that others had told him that Spacey liked “young straight people.”

He said, “I didn’t know then that he was a predator.”

Spacey, 63, has been described by prosecution as a “sex bully” while charged with sex offenses against four men between 2001 and 2013.

The accused pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of inciting a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent.

The two-time Oscar winner also denied four other counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent.

The trial continues.

Source: Press Association