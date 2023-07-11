Actor Hill Harper announces US Senate candidacy to replace Debbie Stabenow





<br /> The race to replace senior US senator from Michigan Debbie Stabenow when she retires at the end of next year is increasingly crowded, as actor, activist and Detroit Hill resident Harper says the hell is bidding for the senate. Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report on Apple podcast, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. ‘The Good Doctor’ and ‘CSI’ actor joins a slate of candidates including current Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing), Michigan Board of Education President Pamela Hughes, Dearborn businessman Nasser Beydoun and many others. Harper, 57, moved to Detroit in 2018 and owns several businesses, including Roasting Plant Detroit on Woodward. Stabenow announced earlier this year that she would not seek a fifth term in 2024. Read: Stabenow’s surprise retirement changes everything in 2024 US Senate race “We’re in a state where I think the triple blue leadership in Lansing has done a really hard job of moving the state forward, but in Washington, DC it’s still broken. And people feel like it’s still broken. And I’m one of them,” Harper said in an interview with The Detroit News. “Without strong and bold leadership in the US Senate, our state will continue to be held back from reaching its full potential. We deserve a better political mark than the usual politics, and that’s why I’m running for the United States Senate. The soon-to-be-opened Slotkin seat already has two candidates who plan to run in the next election. Former Republican State Rep. Tom Barrett is making a second try for Congress after losing to Slotkin in 2022. And former Democratic State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. also filed paperwork to run in the Slotkins district, although he has yet to make an official announcement. More titles for July 10, 2023: Michigan expands coverage to help low-income families pay heating bills

The Wright Museum hosts the 40th African World Festival at Hart Plaza

Clark Park hosts free street hockey program for kids Do you have a community story we should tell? Let us know by e-mail at [email protected]. Reliable, accurate, up to date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain our journalistic integrity through the independent support of readers like you. If you value WDET as a source of news, music, and conversation, please donate today. Donate today Show all articles Continue reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wdet.org/2023/07/10/hill-harper-announces-us-senate-bid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos