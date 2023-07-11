Mortal Kombat 1 Fans Convinced Scorpion’s Ghost of Tsushima Actor





Brianna Reeves Posted : 2023-07-10T18:46:29 Update : 2023-07-10T18:48:19

Ghost of Tsushimas Jin Sakai actor Daisuke Tsuji has apparently teased that he’s voicing Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 1. While it remains on track for a September 2023 release, much of Mortal Kombat 1 still remains shrouded in mystery. Similar to previous entries, WB Games and developer NetherRealm are drip-feeding public information about the new playable character games roster. But details on who will portray some of these characters currently remain under wraps. The article continues after the announcement Much to the delight of fans, however, a few cast members have seemingly confirmed their attachment to the upcoming fighting game. BM Games Ghost of Tsushima Actor Could Play Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 1 In response to a tweet where Youri Lowenthal hinted that the voice of Hell Smoke in MK1, Ghost of Tsushimas Daisuke Tsuji also teased his role in the game. Where there’s Smoke Lowenthal tweeted when replying to a post featuring the game’s new trailer. Tsuji added in a tweet of his own, there’s Fire! The article continues after the announcement This convinced many fans that the Jin Sakai actor will play Scorpion in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on esports, gaming and more. It should be noted that Tsuji has yet to state outright that he plays the fiery ninja in the new Mortal Kombat title. As such, this alleged tease should be taken with a grain of salt for now. Nevertheless, fans are delighted with this possibility. Reply in a Reddit thread, one person wrote: I knew it was him! God, I love Ghost of Tsushima so much. The article continues after the announcement Someone else stepped in, Jin Sakai as Scorpion. Hype! Hopefully WB Games and NetherRealm will share more concrete details on this soon. Mortal Kombat 1 launches September 19 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

