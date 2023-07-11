



Gran Centenario, Mexico’s #1 tequila and the official tequila of the Mexican national team, is proud to announce a new partnership with Mexican actor and former professional soccer player Cristo Fernndez. Founded by the first master tequila distiller in history and handcrafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Gran Centenario is a family-run tequila steeped in over a century of craftsmanship. As the recently announced Official Tequila Partner for the Premier Leagues Cup, this new partnership with Fernndez is more than just a collaboration: it’s a celebration of their deep-rooted Mexican heritage, blending the art of tequila with the skills and talent on display on and off the ftbol pitch. Together, Gran Centenario and Fernndez will launch their partnership at the start of Summer of Ftbol – a celebration of football (or ftbol) and tequila as a way of life through a dynamic new digital campaign – Inquestionables. The national campaign will feature a series of videos with the new ambassador of Gran Centenarios, Fernndez, as he hilariously navigates through life’s debating moments, proving an indisputable fact: Gran Centenario is Mexico’s #1 tequila. To celebrate Gran Centenario and Fernndez’ shared passions for ftbol and tequila, the two collaborated to create a custom tequila cocktail – the Gran Copa Paloma. In developing this specialty cocktail, Gran Centenario and Fernndez were inspired by the vibrant energy of Mexican soccer fans, symbolizing the spirit of celebration and champions. The Gran Copa Paloma, also advertised as an official 2023 League Cup cocktail, can be enjoyed at matches across the country with fans or at home with friends and family. I am proud to announce my partnership with Gran Centenario, a brand that embodies the true spirit of Mexico, said Fernndez. We share a deep connection to our home country and a passion for all things ftbol and tequila. The brand is known as a staple in the house where I grew up in my beautiful hometown of Guadalajara. It gives me great pride to introduce this element of our culture – and Mexico’s #1 tequila – to so many new fans. Throughout the summer of Ftbol, ​​Gran Centenario will further celebrate what sport and tequila mean to its fans through its established partnership with the Mexican national team, Club Amrica, raffles and release of six limited-edition bottle labels which will be available for sale on grancentenario.comFernndez will also be hosting an on-site fan fest experience at an upcoming League Cup game – the date will be announced later this summer. LARGE CUP OF DOVE Ingredients 2 ounces Tequila Gran Centenario Reposado

1.5 oz pink grapefruit soda

1 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz agave syrup

2 dashes of Orange Bitters Preparation Combine all ingredients (except club soda) in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a Tajn-rimmed highball glass and garnish with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a lime wedge. For more information:

https://grancentenario.com/

