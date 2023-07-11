Entertainment
‘All My Children’ Actor Jeffrey Carlson Dead at 48 – Played TV’s First Transgender Character
Jeffrey Carlson, the “All My Children” The actor who made history by playing the first transgender character on television has died. He was 48 years old.
Carlson’s representatives confirmed his death in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.
“We are very saddened by the news of the passing of our longtime client, Jeffrey Carlson,” his representatives said. “We have no additional information at this time and ask that the family be given the space to grieve privately.”
Carlson starred as Zarf in 2006’s “All My Children,” a British rock star who transitioned and later became known as Zoe on the daytime soap opera.
Zoe was the first trans woman character on daytime television.
In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Jeffrey’s sister, Elizabeth Carlson Gingras, recalled the impact her brother left on so many people.
“My handsome, brilliant and EXTREMELY talented brother Jeffrey Carlson went to join our brother Gregory Carlson in heaven,” Gingras wrote. “I can’t understand why this happened. What I do know is that I will forever cherish our laughter and the deep love we have for each other.
“He left such an impact on so many people, it’s so hard to find the words to express how special he was. I have so much to say, but my heart isn’t good enough to give. Jeffrey the words he deserves. I love you so, so much my beautiful brother. 06/23/1975-07/06/2023.
Details surrounding his death were not immediately available.
On Monday, the Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital that “police arrived at the scene before noon on July 6 where her body was discovered. His last point of contact was July 3.
“A 48-year-old man was found unconscious and pronounced at the above address. The victim took his prescribed medication with alcoholic beverages.
The cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
In addition to “All My Children,” the California native has appeared in “Hitch,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “The Killing Floor.”
He performed in various Broadway productions including Edward Albee’s “The Goat or Who is Sylvia”, “Tartuffe” and “The Miracle Worker”.
At the time of her portrayal of Zoe, Carlson felt intimidated representing the transgender community.
“I’m afraid I’m missing something, but I guess it would be the same with any character,” Carlson told The Associated Press.
“I want it ‘All my children’ audience to follow. It’s not for the shock value. He’s just another person whose story is being told in Pine Valley.
Reports of Carlson’s death began circulating on social media on Sunday.
“RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed nervous star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children),” theater critic Adam Feldman tweeted Sunday. “A powerful actor and a painful loss.”
Matthew Rowland shared a clip singing with Carlson and wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear of the loss of such talent and a man who was so sweet and kind to me. It was such a privilege to play with him and meet him.
Eden Riegel tweeted: “Devastated beyond measure to learn of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson. I feel lucky to have called this kind soul a friend and to see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon an unimaginable loss. I love you, Jeffrey. Rest friend.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2023/07/10/jeffrey-carlson-all-my-children-actor-dead-at-48-played-first-transgender-character-on-tv/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mike Pence mocks Donald Trump over his comments on the war in Ukraine
- ‘All My Children’ Actor Jeffrey Carlson Dead at 48 – Played TV’s First Transgender Character
- Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald
- Men ‘definitely don’t wear’ crop tops
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Gran Centenario teams up with Mexican actor and former professional footballer Cristo Fernndez for a new Inquestions campaign
- Biden bets high-level diplomacy can cool heated relations with China
- The UK’s FTSE 100 rose on rising energy. real estate stock price decline
- 617 CRICKET LN, MCSHERRYSTOWN, PA 17344 For Sale | MLS#PAAD2009778
- Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco wore a sheer lace dress that made jaws drop
- Imran Khan asks for IMF ‘guarantee’ for timely general elections in Pakistan: media report
- Trump lawyers agree to delay pre-trial conference in classified documents case