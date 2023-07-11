‘All My Children’ Actor Jeffrey Carlson Dead at 48 – Played TV’s First Transgender Character

Jeffrey Carlson, the “All My Children” The actor who made history by playing the first transgender character on television has died. He was 48 years old.

Carlson’s representatives confirmed his death in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

“We are very saddened by the news of the passing of our longtime client, Jeffrey Carlson,” his representatives said. “We have no additional information at this time and ask that the family be given the space to grieve privately.”

Carlson starred as Zarf in 2006’s “All My Children,” a British rock star who transitioned and later became known as Zoe on the daytime soap opera.

Zoe was the first trans woman character on daytime television.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Jeffrey’s sister, Elizabeth Carlson Gingras, recalled the impact her brother left on so many people.

“My handsome, brilliant and EXTREMELY talented brother Jeffrey Carlson went to join our brother Gregory Carlson in heaven,” Gingras wrote. “I can’t understand why this happened. What I do know is that I will forever cherish our laughter and the deep love we have for each other.







Broadway actor Jeffrey Carlson, who also made history as the trans character Zoe on the soap opera ‘All My Children’, has died aged 48. MediaPunch / BACKGRID

“He left such an impact on so many people, it’s so hard to find the words to express how special he was. I have so much to say, but my heart isn’t good enough to give. Jeffrey the words he deserves. I love you so, so much my beautiful brother. 06/23/1975-07/06/2023.

Details surrounding his death were not immediately available.

On Monday, the Chicago Police Department told Fox News Digital that “police arrived at the scene before noon on July 6 where her body was discovered. His last point of contact was July 3.

“A 48-year-old man was found unconscious and pronounced at the above address. The victim took his prescribed medication with alcoholic beverages.

The cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In addition to “All My Children,” the California native has appeared in “Hitch,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “The Killing Floor.”

He performed in various Broadway productions including Edward Albee’s “The Goat or Who is Sylvia”, “Tartuffe” and “The Miracle Worker”.

At the time of her portrayal of Zoe, Carlson felt intimidated representing the transgender community.

“I’m afraid I’m missing something, but I guess it would be the same with any character,” Carlson told The Associated Press.







Jeffrey Carlson alongside “All My Children” co-star Eden Riegel in a 2007 episode. ABC/courtesy Everett Collection

“I want it ‘All my children’ audience to follow. It’s not for the shock value. He’s just another person whose story is being told in Pine Valley.

Reports of Carlson’s death began circulating on social media on Sunday.

“RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed nervous star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children),” theater critic Adam Feldman tweeted Sunday. “A powerful actor and a painful loss.”

Matthew Rowland shared a clip singing with Carlson and wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear of the loss of such talent and a man who was so sweet and kind to me. It was such a privilege to play with him and meet him.

Eden Riegel tweeted: “Devastated beyond measure to learn of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson. I feel lucky to have called this kind soul a friend and to see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon an unimaginable loss. I love you, Jeffrey. Rest friend.