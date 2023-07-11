How AI is transforming Hollywood and why it’s at the center of contract negotiations

How AI is changing Hollywood and why actors can bang on it

Hollywood actors could soon be join the writers on the picket linesas the deadline for concluding a new agreement with studios is only a few days away. One of the big issues revolves around artificial intelligence and how it can create performance.

Harrison Ford, 80, now plays Indiana Jones – both old and young. Audiences may soon see a new performance by James Dean, who died in 1955. Another upcoming film will feature Tom Hanks and Robin Wright as they appeared in Forrest Gump nearly 30 years ago.

AI company Metaphysic immortalizes actors through data capture – with multiple cameras taking images at the same time – allowing artists to appear in future films without ever being on set.

“There is now a movement by many people to preserve their likeness and collect a library of the different datasets that could be used to create their performance in the future,” said Metaphysic CEO Tom Graham. “I think this is going to be a key asset for every artist.”

But how that likeness is preserved, who has access to it and who benefits from it are the main concerns of SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents the actors.

“We are not anti-AI. It is acceptable for artists’ likeness, image, voice to be digitally modeled and captured, as long as they know exactly what it is going to be used for and there are appropriate safeguards in place to ensure that the data is not made available beyond its intended use,” said SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

These guarantees do not currently exist.

“We need to focus heavily on ethics and how we deploy AI, and so we really need to work hard to move our institutions very, very quickly so that we can adapt to some of these potential new outcomes” , said Graham.

