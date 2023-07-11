Entertainment
How AI is transforming Hollywood and why it’s at the center of contract negotiations
Hollywood actors could soon be join the writers on the picket linesas the deadline for concluding a new agreement with studios is only a few days away. One of the big issues revolves around artificial intelligence and how it can create performance.
Harrison Ford, 80, now plays Indiana Jones – both old and young. Audiences may soon see a new performance by James Dean, who died in 1955. Another upcoming film will feature Tom Hanks and Robin Wright as they appeared in Forrest Gump nearly 30 years ago.
AI company Metaphysic immortalizes actors through data capture – with multiple cameras taking images at the same time – allowing artists to appear in future films without ever being on set.
“There is now a movement by many people to preserve their likeness and collect a library of the different datasets that could be used to create their performance in the future,” said Metaphysic CEO Tom Graham. “I think this is going to be a key asset for every artist.”
But how that likeness is preserved, who has access to it and who benefits from it are the main concerns of SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents the actors.
“We are not anti-AI. It is acceptable for artists’ likeness, image, voice to be digitally modeled and captured, as long as they know exactly what it is going to be used for and there are appropriate safeguards in place to ensure that the data is not made available beyond its intended use,” said SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.
These guarantees do not currently exist.
“We need to focus heavily on ethics and how we deploy AI, and so we really need to work hard to move our institutions very, very quickly so that we can adapt to some of these potential new outcomes” , said Graham.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/artificial-intelligence-actors-strike-sag-aftra-metaphysic/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How AI is transforming Hollywood and why it’s at the center of contract negotiations
- Mirra Andreeva divides tennis world after ‘absurd’ Wimbledon exit
- Dua Lipa releases the pinch in a nude dress for the premiere of “Barbie”
- A dynamic hub for technology and innovation
- ‘It’s not true’: Young man at center of BBC presenter scandal denies claims
- Bird tested positive for West Nile virus in Fairfield
- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the Caribbean Sea, and there is no danger of a tsunami
- Penny Mordaunt urges end to sad affair as MPs approve party committee report
- Jokowi Inaugurates Cisumdawu Toll Road in Twin Tunnels
- Kevin Spacey accuser testifies: ‘I think I was drugged’
- Robots take the stage: UN technical agency showcases humanoid innovations
- Imran’s bail extended in eight cases – Newspaper