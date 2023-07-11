Portsmouth’s Quineshia ‘Hollywood’ Leonard dominates motherhood and professional football





The former Norfolk State basketball player shares her story of being a young mom and overcoming adversity on her way to finding a bigger purpose in professional football.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. Meet Quineshia Leonard: daughter, mother, professional athlete, best-selling author, primary caregiver: just some of the roles that make up her identity. As you can see, there’s not much Quineshia doesn’t do, and each one has shaped her into the woman she is today. I’ll start with the first: my daughter. A young Quineshia grew up in Portsmouth with the dream of becoming a professional basketball player. My coach would always come after games and say to my mom, he’s such a big baby, because I’m so sensitive and a gentle giant and I wasn’t really one to get painted on and make fun of people, she explained. But the gentle giant was good enough to earn himself a full scholarship to play at Norfolk State. Only it is here, where she was pursuing her dream, that it also escaped. I actually ended up getting pregnant with my son my senior year at Norfolk State. So right after graduating from Norfolk State, I directly became a mother and thought the sport was over for me. His basketball career ended earlier than expected, which was not easy to accept. It broke me for a long time, but I was able to get over it, she admitted. And being a new mum has brought its own set of challenges, including depression, anxiety, a complicated pregnancy and lots of criticism. At 21, with the support of her family, Quineshia welcomed a baby boy and a few years later a baby girl. Maternity was in full swing, which brings us to yet another identity: professional athlete. As a single mother, raising two children is no small task, and in doing so, Quineshia has struggled to prioritize herself. As a mother, you’re constantly trying to make sure your kids are okay, your family is okay,” she said. “Playing football was where I was able to get to me- even. I was able to nurture myself, pour myself into myself, and really feel like I was still a person and not just a mother. It showed me that my life doesn’t have to stop for my children’s lives to continue. An unexpected career path started when I saw an ad online to try out for a local football team. I never thought about playing football, but now I don’t want to stop. Once I realized that I really liked football and was actually kinda good at it, I decided to pursue a career in the WNFC. It was on the football field where his nickname “Hollywood” comes from. “This lady was talking and she kept saying, ‘Hollywood,’ and I’m like, ‘Who are you talking about?’ and she said, ‘you!’ Mom by day, WNFC star by night, playing soccer filled the void left by basketball. During her rookie season, Quinieshia was named Trench Player of the Year and was a member of the American Women’s National League that won the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Women’s World Championship in Vantaa, Utah. Finland. To be able to have this second chance to pursue my dreams and do it in a way that could be so legendary and so revolutionary for women is incredible. Besides all this, Quinieshia is also the primary caretaker for her older brother who has autism. “Working with my brother has shown me how different people are but also how much we are alike. It really teaches me to be patient because you never know. Just looking at my brother, you would never know he had autism.” Quineshia has since been encouraged to share her story and decided to put down a pen and write her own memoir. “Destined to Be Different: My Journey to Professional Football,” details her incredible story, from watching her basketball dreams fade to realizing she could pursue the same dream of being a professional athlete on the soccer field. “If I could use one word to describe my story, it would be overcoming. Overcoming things that are usually meant to break people. Just keep moving forward, that’s what my whole story is about.”

