Rudeest Formula 1 celebrities ever as Cara Delevingne comes under fire – including Hollywood legends atrocious blunder at Miami GP

DRIVING an F1 car can seem like the hardest job on the track.

But try being the guy who desperately chases moody celebrities before the lights go out.

11 Martin Brundle received the cold shoulder from Cara Delevingne this weekend Credit: Sky Sports F1

Presenter Martin Brundle has become the master of the awkward walking grid, with his encounter with Cara Delevingne over the weekend going viral.

The Formula 1 legend, 64, was brutally snubbed by the model and her team when he tried to stop her for a chat, leading him to joke: “I’m sure that would have been extremely interesting.”

Cara was later slammed by fans for her “garbage behavior” and forced to clarify on social media that she had been told not to talk.

At least she can take comfort in the fact that she’s far from the only prickly star giving poor Martin a hard time.

Creeping excuses

At the Miami Grand Prix last year, Martin was keen to chat with Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt, who was doing research for his next sports film.

When Martin approached him to ask about the project, Brad, 59, seemed in a hurry to get away from him, saying the film was top secret.

As the broadcaster tried to get the best of him, Brad just ignored him with a curt, “Thanks, man” and walked past him.

Needless to say, this was not well received by Formula 1 fans who criticized Brad, saying he should have known who Martin was.

11 Brad Pitt snubbed Martin but has since made efforts to apologize

11 The actor was in Silverstone yesterday for his upcoming Formula 1 film Credit: Getty

It was later revealed that the Oscar-nominated actor sent Martin a note explaining why he was unable to stop for a chat.

He’s since gone even further, offering Martin an appearance in the film and sitting down for a gushing interview ahead of the British Grand Prix this week.

Do you work a lot, Brad?

Double fault

11 Serena Williams told Martin she couldn’t stop to chat Credit: Getty

Serena Williams has quick feet on the tennis court – and it looks like it on the tarmac too.

When Martin spotted the tennis legend at the United States Grand Prix in 2021, he said: “Venus (Williams) wasn’t so keen on talking to me five years ago, I don’t know if I’ll make a double fault or an ace.

After waiting for her to finish a conversation, he asked her, “Serena, are you good at chatting? Martin Brundle, UK TV.”

But the 41-year-old coolly indicated she had to be somewhere else, prompting Martin to remark: “It’s double fault, it’s double fault.”

After meeting Serena, Martin opted to avoid her altogether at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this year when he passed her.

Impossible mission

11 Martin had a quick chat with Tom Cruise at last year’s British Grand Prix Credit: Sky

11 Tom Cruise gave very brief answers to Martin’s questions Credit: Reuters

Martin had an awkward run-in with Tom Cruise at the British Grand Prix last year.

It wasn’t the warmest welcome from the Hollywood superstar, who seemed eager to get away from it all and gave the most curt answers to Martin’s questions.

When Martin congratulated him on the success of his latest film Top Gun and asked him who he was supporting for, Tom replied, “Lewis [Hamilton] always. I love watching him run and he’s a good friend of mine. I hope he has a good day.”

As the actor smiled and slapped Martin on the arm with each response, he was later criticized for not stopping to give more of his time.

After the quick chat, Martin joked, “We got into a bit of a rush. But he was lovely. I wish I’d talked to him a little longer.”

Earlier this year, Martin revealed he was banned from talking to Tom on the Miami GP grid.

bothersome burning

11 Red Bull boss Christian Horner brazenly gave Martin a cheeky gag Credit: YouTube/ Kaushalya KauBoy Prabuddha

Christian Horner is known to be one of the most outspoken Formula 1 bosses, never afraid to speak his mind.

But at the 2014 Singapore Grand Prix, he tasted his own medicine when he tried to throw shade at Martin during an interview.

Referring to the incredible track at Marina Bay, Christian said: “It’s a shame you’re too old to have really ridden here. You would have liked that.”

Sharp-tongued Martin replied: “I’m too old, too bad you weren’t fast enough to make it into Formula 1.” Ouch.

“Learning good manners”

11 A member of Megan Thee Stallion’s team chased Martin away when he tried to talk to her Credit: Getty

At the 2021 United States Grand Prix, Martin had another celebrity clash – this time, Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

It all started when Martin asked Megan if she had a rap about the occasion, to which she bluntly replied “no.”

When he tried to ask more questions, a member of his security team rudely shoved him out of the way, leaving F1 fans furious.

Martin later took to Twitter, writing: “I’ve felt pressure on the grid before but by people called Senna, Prost, Schumacher, Mansell, Piquet etc.

“I don’t mind bodyguards visiting the grid for the first time, everyone has a job to do, but maybe they could learn some manners and respect on our patch.

star rejection

11 Owen Wilson rejected Martin at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2012 Credit: Sky

11 Owen wasn’t ready to argue with Martin Credit: Getty

One of Martin’s most memorable celebrity snubs occurred at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2012, when Owen Wilson was clearly in no mood to argue.

The Night At The Museum star rejected Martin twice, even turning his back on him at one point, before he managed to get a word out.

When Martin finally managed to get his attention and asked him if he had ever raced, Owen deadpanned, “I went to Spain last year,” before walking off.

Clearly miffed, Martin said: “Owen Wilson at his second Grand Prix, always interesting to know.”

‘He does not understand’

At the 2003 Spanish Grand Prix, Martin was thrilled when he spotted Real Madrid star Roberto Carlos on the grid.

Asked if he could have a quick chat for British TV, Roberto, 50, replied in a high pitched voice: “I don’t understand English”.

But that hasn’t stopped Martin from probing the gossip over rumors that David Beckham was set to move to Real Madrid from Manchester United.

Although Carlos didn’t say a word, the expression on his face spoke volumes and Martin walked away with a smile, joking, “That’s good, ‘no comprehend’.”

confusing stars

11 Martin thought to interview Patrick Mahomes at the Miami Grand Prix in 2022 Credit: Sky

At the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, Martin suffered an epic mistake when he mistook Paolo Banchero, one of the NBA’s hottest stars, for Patrick Mahomes.

It made for a pretty awkward interview but luckily Paolo saw the fun side.

Paolo and Patrick then had a good laugh about the encounter on Twitter at Martin’s expense.

The two men are of noticeably different stature – Paolo is 6ft 10in, while Patrick is 6ft 3in – and both play completely different sports, as Patrick is an NFL star.