5 shocking reasons the media trashed Sound of Freedom
The Netflix film “Cuties” showed young girls, dressed in provocative outfits, twirling towards the camera.
Even free-speech devotees wondered if this visual approach was necessary to tell the story at stake. The media, in droves, rallied around the film, suggesting that the critics of “Cuties” got it all wrong.
We see the opposite in the game with “Sound of Freedom”. Summer’s Sleeper Smash follows a special agent (Jim Caviezel)’s attempt to save a little girl from child sex traffickers.
And it’s based on a true story, no less.
The media are mobilizing once again, but this time it’s to attack the film, not to praise it.
They all trashed “Sound of Freedom” for various reasons. Some have suggested, without evidence, that “Freedom” is a QAnon battle cry. Others have suggested that child sex trafficking does not exist, or at least not at a level that we should be concerned about.
The US government beg to differ.
A few bludgeoned Caviezel for the crime of being a Christian and allegedly spreading QAnon theories.
For what? Why would journalists bother with such nuanced reporting? Why wild a film attempting to highlight one of the most gruesome criminal networks imaginable?
This is tribalism on steroids
The mainstream media and the film critic community lean to the left. Hard. They do not hide it and often push back journalistic standards to bend this cold and hard truth.
Do you remember the Russia Collusion HoaxTM?
Journalists quickly realized that “Sound of Freedom” would be both a hit and catnip for right-wing viewers, even though the film isn’t political or overtly Christian. When these two groups rallied to make the film a success, critics and journalists used their various outlets to fight back.
Storytelling is for liberals, dummy
Hollywood, and its various offshoots, is almost exclusively reserved for leftist artists. Outlets like The Daily Wire and independent projects like “That Show Tonight” are the exceptions that prove the rule. Liberal journalists don’t appreciate right-wing art that invades their space. That’s why they belittle or ignore right-wing successes like “Gutfeld!” from Fox News. and “What is a woman?” from the Daily Wire.
When an indie hit like “Sound of Freedom” comes along, these reporters expose a subversive story in their progressive landscape. And they act (out) accordingly.
“Freedom” exposes Groomers, Inc.
Conservatives have attacked the left for its alleged grooming tactics. Drag Queen Story Hours. Pride parades where acts of a sexual nature are performed for crowds of all ages. Children’s content featuring mature themes such as non-binary characters and trans issues.
Gender affirmation surgery on minors.
Regardless of where one stands on these issues, the right says it is protecting children while the left vehemently disagrees. This narrative plays out in “Sound of Freedom” through no direct fault of the filmmakers or the product. “Freedom” was completed five years ago and has been sitting on the proverbial shelf until now.
Yet it comes at a time when protecting children is a fundamental tenet of Conservative politics. Journalists react to this atmosphere.
Hollywood hates Christians (some journalists too)
How much more evidence do we need on this front?
The stories of Christian actors being ignored, abused or slandered are too numerous to discount. Film critics regularly criticize faith-based films, whether they are good, bad or indifferent.
The press is no better.
Is it any wonder journalists are rallying against “Sound of Freedom,” a film embraced by the faith community and featuring a powerful line like “God’s children are not for sale.”
They hate Caviezel more
Liberal film critic Roger Moore didn’t just skewer “Sound of Freedom,” which is perfectly fine since art is always subjective. He directed his anger at Caviezel.
Caviezel made a point of cynically pandering to this friendly QAnon religious conservative audience, long before he starred in television’s Person of Interest, which was canceled because he’s just not an interesting and interesting actor. expressive.
“Person of Interest” ran for five seasons on CBS, for what it’s worth.
Some of today’s biggest stars have done very poorly off-screen. “The Flash” star Ezra Miller’s rap sheet is both long and scary. Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a cinematographer on the set of “Rust,” a production with a gunsmith hired by co-producer Baldwin, accused of malfeasance.
Caviezel has nothing like that on his resume. He’s a hard-working actor who anchored one of the most shocking hits of the 21st century – “The Passion of the Christ.”
Yet the actor’s unwavering faith and will to expose media corruption, place a target on its back. This persuaded the Washington Post to air its views to distract from “Sound of Freedom” and its message.
Sound of Freedom, the low-budget film about child sex trafficking nearly topped the box office on July 4.
But her star, Jim Caviezel, has linked her to the QAnon movement. https://t.co/4Je2YB3CBH
The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 7, 2023
|
